Dozens injured in Barcelona commuter train crash

A commuter train slammed into the end of the platform during the morning rush hour at a busy station in Barcelona on Friday, leaving dozens of people injured, emergency services said.

One person was seriously injured, 19 were injured “less seriously” including the driver, and 34 were lightly injured in the accident at Francia station in the center of the Spanish city, emergency services said on Twitter.

A French citizen and a Romanian were among the injured, a spokesman for the civil protection agency said. The rest were Spanish nationals.

The regional train, traveling from the town of Sant Vicenc de Calders located about 70 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Barcelona, ran into the buffers at 7:15 am (0515 GMT), Spanish train operator Renfe said. (AFP)

