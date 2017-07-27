Anthony Scaramucci gives a profanity-laced interview trashing Priebus and Bannon





The Trump White House is one leaky place.

Hours before his wild phone interview on CNN’s “New Day” on the publication of his financial disclosures, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza to pursue the source of another leak and their conversation quickly devolved into a vulgar tirade against Scaramucci’s colleagues.

After demanding that Lizza reveal who disclosed his dinner plans with Trump, the first lady, Sean Hannity and former Fox News executive Bill Shine, Scaramucci continued his tirade against rampant administration leaks.

According to Lizza, Scaramucci imitated White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on their call, saying, “Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f***ing thing and see if I can c***-block these people the way I c***-blocked Scaramucci for six months.“

“Reince is a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci added.

Priebus and Scaramucci have had a long-standing feud that escalated in January when Priebus prevented Scaramucci from getting a senior administration position.

At the time, Scaramucci apparently believed that Priebus had revealed his financial disclosures to Politico reporter Lorraine Woellert even though the tweeted forms from the Export-Import Bank were publicly available.

Later in their call, according to Lizza, Scaramucci suggested that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon had damaged the president’s message by seeking too much media attention.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c***,” Scaramucci said. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f***ing strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country.”

Scaramucci also repeated his threat to fire every employee of the White House communications office if the leaks don’t stop.

“They’ll all be fired by me,” Scaramucci said. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

Scaramucci did not apologize for his vulgar remarks, but did pledge to cut back on his “colorful language” in the future.

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017





Read more from Yahoo News: