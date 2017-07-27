Congressional Budget Office showdown: GOP tries to shoot the messenger, misses

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is stopped by reporters as he passes by the Senate. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

When Congress created the Congressional Budget Office in 1974 to rein in President Nixon’s abuse of power, Steve Bell was a Republican staffer on Capitol Hill involved in the process. Bell predicted his party would try to gut the very office they set up to keep power-hungry presidents in check.

“That’s one of those times when I wished I was wrong,” Bell, now a senior adviser at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said this week in an interview.

The Republican-controlled House overwhelmingly on Wednesday rejected a proposal to neuter the CBO by removing its budget analysis division, by a vote of 309-to-116. But attempts to undermine the CBO are another example of how partisan passions in the current political environment are overwhelming consideration for long-standing norms that undergird the separation of powers.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, spearheaded the effort to remove the CBO’s ability to provide its own independent analysis.

But as Bell explained, the CBO was created to reinforce the independence of the legislative branch from the executive branch. As Sen. John McCain said this week in a dramatic floor speech: “We are not the president’s subordinates. We are his equal.”

The CBO’s analysis usually illuminates whether the president or congressional leadership have overpromised, and the CBO’S budget projections have long been a thorn in the side of whichever political party is in power.

Bell spent 25 years on Capitol Hill, much of it in senior staff positions on the Senate Budget Committee. In an interview last month, he expressed concern that there will be pressure during this year’s budget process to use projections from the White House budget office, rather than the CBO.

The point of using the CBO rather than the White House numbers, Bell said, is to “have information that isn’t poisoned by politics.”

The CBO was established because Nixon defied Congress by saying he would not spend billions of dollars that they had authorized on domestic items such as water projects in the West. That action was part of the constitutional crisis created by Nixon’s disregard for the law, most glaringly in the Watergate scandal. It ended with the president’s resignation less than a month after signing the law that created the CBO.

“Nixon signed it [as] a last-ditch attempt to save himself,” Bell said, saying the president was trying to curry favor with Congress by backing off on the issue.

View photos President Nixon points to a reporter during his televised news conference in the East Room of the White House in 1974. (Bettmann) More

But some conservatives now believe the CBO is politicized.

Trump’s budget director, former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, recently said the CBO’s analyses are biased because the head of the health analysis division since 2009 has been a Democrat who served in President Bill Clinton’s White House. “You’ve got to ask yourself, has the day of the CBO come and gone?” Mulvaney said. Trump’s liaison to Congress, Marc Short, chimed in with an op-ed in the Washington Post calling the CBO findings “fake news.”

Back in March, when the House health care plan was assessed by the CBO, White House press secretary Sean Spicer questioned the CBO’s accuracy, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the CBO was corrupt and should be abolished.

Meadows’ plan would have required the CBO director to rely solely on outside think tanks from across the ideological spectrum rather than in-house analysts. The language of the amendment instructed the CBO to “carry out [its] duties solely by facilitating and assimilating scoring data compiled by the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, the Brookings Institution and the Urban Institute.”

Meadows “sees the value in having an independent body for analysis specific to the legislative branch, but believes when the existing one has a track record of failing to accurately predict legislative impacts, we need to look at other options,” said Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for the House Freedom Caucus.