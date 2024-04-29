Trial underway for murder of Lexington woman found bound in her home closet

Evidence left behind in the killing of a woman whose body was placed in a closet connects a Lexington man to her death, prosecutors say, but his defense attorney maintained Monday their client is innocent.

William Parker Brown, 55, was charged with murder in 62-year-old Ava Creech’s September 2020 death. Three years later, prosecutors think their evidence is iron-clad, but the defense said the jury will be left with more questions than answers. Brown’s trial began Monday with opening statements.

Creech was first reported missing on September 15, 2020, after someone told police they’d last spoken to Creech on Sept. 11 about her confronting “Bill,” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney James Judge said Monday. Creech said she was going to confront Brown about money he owed her. The two previously had an on-and-off romantic relationship.

Lexington Police Department detectives found Creech’s body in her Victoria Way apartment on Oct. 2, 2020. There were trash bags stuffed with pillows on top of her in the closet, and plastic totes had been stacked in front of the closet doors, Judge said. Paper towels were stuffed down her throat and duct tape found over her eyes and mouth.

Judge outlined a list of evidence they had against Brown including a bloody mop, duct tape with DNA evidence, and a separate mop with Brown’s fingerprints. Brown also reportedly left a pink sticky note at the scene asking Creech to let him know she was OK.

The two exchanged many messages and calls in the months leading up to Creech’s death, but after Sept. 11, 2020, Judge said Brown never tried to contact her again. However, he was driving her car.

Brown was arrested in October 2020 on receiving stolen property and gun charges after he was seen driving Creech’s car. Inside the vehicle, police found medication prescribed to Creech and a firearm. Detectives said Brown allegedly pawned Creech’s jewelry in December 2020, according to Judge.

Courtney Baker, one of Brown’s attorneys, said the commonwealth has no direct evidence.

“This case will leave you with more questions than answers,” Baker said. “The commonwealth has to prove two things: that a crime was committed and who committed the crime. They can easily prove a crime was committed but they can not prove beyond a reasonable doubt who did it.

“Bill Brown did not kill Ava. He sits before you today an innocent man,” Baker said.

The jury was seated for opening statements by 3 p.m. Monday. The trial is expected to last four days.