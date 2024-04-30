Tornadoes, flooding threaten central US on heels of deadly storms: Tuesday forecast

Mihaela Girbacica, of Omaha, Nebraska, braces against the strong wind at Casino Beach as a storm approaches the Pensacola area on April 10, 2024.

Severe weather threats will return to the northern and central Plains on Tuesday as heavy rain and flash flooding head farther down the central Plains.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley as a low-pressure system persists, according to the National Weather Service. Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota and Minnesota may experience large hail, strong wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

The weather system that brought flash flood emergencies over eastern Texas on Monday will weaken as it crosses the Great Lakes into southern Canada on Tuesday, the service said. The heaviest of the storms have moved off the Louisiana coast.

Less intense thunderstorms are forecast to head to the Appalachians and New England, and scatter throughout the Eastern Seaboard into Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, between 6 and 12 inches of snowfall are expected to accumulate over parts of the Cascades and northern Rockies.

The threat of tornadoes comes after multiple twisters hit across the central U.S. over the weekend, killing at least four people and wreaking widespread damage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Threat of tornadoes, flooding persist in central US amid storms