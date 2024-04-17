Tornado watch issued Wednesday for parts of Indiana, Ohio. Here's what to expect

A tornado watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Wednesday for more than a dozen counties in northeast Indiana as well as portions of Ohio.

The line of developing storms moving across Indiana Wednesday afternoon could also bring scattered hail and possible wind gusts of up to 70 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service of Central Indiana.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Ohio until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PhnLngURPa — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 17, 2024

"The threat for severe weather over northeast portions of central Indiana will be over by 2-3 p.m. with severe weather concerns further northeast into Ohio through early evening," said meteorologists with NWS on social media.

Indiana tornado season is here: Is it a watch or warning? What to know during severe weather

Live weather radar for Central Indiana

How to stay safe during a tornado

Tornadoes develop rapidly, so planning a safety plan ahead of time is important.

The National Weather Service has a preparedness guide for all types of severe weather including tornadoes.

Here are some rules for when a tornado strikes:

Move to a basement or safe room

If there’s no basement, find a windowless interior room or hallway

Leave mobile homes and find the closest sturdy building

If outside: get into a vehicle, buckle up and drive to a sturdy building

IndyStar environmental reporter Karl Schneider contributed to this article.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: April 17, 2024: Tornado watch issued for parts of Indiana, Ohio