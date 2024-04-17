Slight chance of storms in Indy on Wednesday. Weekend to cool down

The storms forecasted for Central Indiana have held off, though meteorologists still say severe weather is possible Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting blustery winds with gusts reaching 40 mph. There’s a low confidence that severe storms may develop beginning at 10 a.m. through this afternoon.

Wednesday weather in Indianapolis

While there’s a slight chance of severe storms hitting Indy today, forecasters say there’s a 20% chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms.

The primary concerns for Hoosiers on Wednesday are damaging winds and large hail.

High temperatures could reach 74 degrees today with lows near 51 tonight.

Today will be breezy with wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. In addition, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible today. Some severe storms are possible between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., mainly north and east of Indianapolis. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. However, confidence is low in severe storms developing.

Thursday forecast for Central Indiana

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Central Indiana Thursday as a low pressure system moves into the area. Some storms could be severe in the afternoon or evening with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Thursday’s high temperature could reach 78 degrees while lows may dip down to 50 at night.

Later this week

The weekend is expected to cool down with highs of Friday reaching 61 degrees and Saturday and Sunday down into the mid-50s.

Spring critters: Indiana's bats are emerging from hibernation. Here's why that's a good thing

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Low chance of storms in Indy on Wednesday, weekend to cool down