Slight chance of storms in Indy on Wednesday. Weekend to cool down
The storms forecasted for Central Indiana have held off, though meteorologists still say severe weather is possible Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting blustery winds with gusts reaching 40 mph. There’s a low confidence that severe storms may develop beginning at 10 a.m. through this afternoon.
Wednesday weather in Indianapolis
While there’s a slight chance of severe storms hitting Indy today, forecasters say there’s a 20% chance of isolated and scattered thunderstorms.
The primary concerns for Hoosiers on Wednesday are damaging winds and large hail.
High temperatures could reach 74 degrees today with lows near 51 tonight.
Thursday forecast for Central Indiana
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Central Indiana Thursday as a low pressure system moves into the area. Some storms could be severe in the afternoon or evening with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
Thursday’s high temperature could reach 78 degrees while lows may dip down to 50 at night.
Later this week
The weekend is expected to cool down with highs of Friday reaching 61 degrees and Saturday and Sunday down into the mid-50s.
Spring critters: Indiana's bats are emerging from hibernation. Here's why that's a good thing
Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk
IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Low chance of storms in Indy on Wednesday, weekend to cool down