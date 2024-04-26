Tornado watch issued for far western Iowa through Friday evening

A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of western Iowa until 7 p.m. Friday.

Counties in the watch are at risk of seeing tornadoes, apple size hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/r5H0hVC3ZM — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 26, 2024

This is the first wave in a weekend of storms expected in Iowa. Most of the state has the potential to see severe storms, tornadoes and heavy rainfall all weekend. Storms are expected to move toward central Iowa in the evening hours Friday.

What's the weather radar in Des Moines, central Iowa?

Here's a look at the National Weather Service's Des Moines radar loop:

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KDMX_loop.gif

What should you do in the case of severe weather?

Staying weather aware will be important. Look out for wireless emergency alerts on your smartphone or stay up to date on forecasts at weather.gov/desmoines.

NWS has some more tips for severe weather:

Get in: If you are outside, get inside. If you're already inside, get as far into the middle of the building as possible.

Get down: Get underground if possible. If you can't, go to the lowest floor possible.

Cover up: Flying and falling debris are a storm's number one danger. Use pillows, blankets, coats, helmets to cover up and protect your head and body from flying debris.

