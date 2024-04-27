A large tornado tore through northern Ringgold County with no advanced warning, residents say

Mitchell Gilliland was standing in the garage of his Tingley home Friday night, April 26 when he saw a tornado coming.

“I heard him scream, ‘Get in the basement!’” said his wife, Charity.

What followed were frantic, frightening seconds as the couple scrambled to get five children into the basement.

“We were literally tossing the kids down the stairs,” Charity said.

Mitchell, bringing up the rear, was standing on the landing leading to the basement and next to the back door when the garage disappeared right before his eyes.

When they finally felt safe to exit the basement, the family could assess the damages. Windows on the south side of the house were broken and upstairs, where the bedrooms were located, was even worse – most of the roof was gone.

“It’s not fixable,” said Charity of the house on Saturday afternoon as the clean-up effort was in full swing all around her. “It’s a total loss.”

Despite the widespread property damage from Friday’s storm, Ringgold County residents were fortunate that there were no deaths or serious injuries from the tornado.

The southwest city will likely be without electricity for two to three days, according to an Alliant Energy crew working to restore lines because the tornado badly damaged a substation.

Residents work to clear the debris left by a strong tornado Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tingley, IA.

Tornado arrived with no warning

Tingley, a town of less than 200 residents in northern Ringgold County, was busy with clean-up efforts on Saturday afternoon – all keeping an eye on the sky as another storm was predicted by later in the day.

They said they had no warning that Friday's tornado was coming.

“There were no sirens,” Charity Gilliland said.

Part of the problem was that electricity was out by the time the tornado hit, said Earl Briner, who was watching TV with his wife, Colleen before the storm arrived.

“If we could have had (WHO-TV13 meteorologist) Ed Wilson on we might have known it was coming,” Briner said.

Tornado damage is seen Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tingley, IA.

Briner said he and his wife first realized the severity when four of their windows blew out, forcing the retired couple to scramble and put up plastic to keep the rain away.

By Saturday afternoon, the Briners were wandering a debris-strewn field north of their house, looking for the electric meter that had been blown off their damaged home.

“We really want to find it (the meter) because they (the Alliant Energy crew) told us it costs $1,500 to replace,” said Briner, adding that they did not have homeowners insurance because they use a wood-burning furnace that prevented them from getting a policy.

Tornado damage is seen Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tingley, IA.

Severe storm devastates much of Ringgold County

The tornado that passed through the tiny Ringgold County town of Tigley was indiscriminate in wreaking devastation – some people were left homeless, while other homes appeared to be unscathed. One yard had a full-sized RV flipped on its side while another was stuck in a nearby tree.

The storm left an estimated 40-50 homes uninhabitable in Ringgold County, according to Ringgold County Emergency Management Coordinator Melissa Stark.

Damage was also reported at some hog facilities and at an operation with 500 head of cattle. Stark did not know how many livestock were lost.

She said at least one Amish farm sustained home and outbuilding damage.

The tornado likely formed out of a second weather system that crashed through Ringgold County on April 26. The earlier storm tracked to the west, said Stark.

“We think this was a second cell separate from one that we had been tracking earlier starting in the southwest corner of the county," Stark said. "I think this one started in Worth County (MO) and there just wasn’t much warning. It was moving so quickly."

Power lines went down as the first storm passed through around 8 p.m. The second system arrived in Tigley less than 45 minutes later at 8:39 p.m.

Stark said Ringgold County is going to make a request to the state for disaster assistance.

Buddy Allen (left) and Darrel Case (right) watch as residents clean up damage done by a tornado Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Tingley, IA.

Kevin Baskins covers jobs and the economy for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at kbaskins@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: What we know about a tornado that hit Tingley in Ringgold County