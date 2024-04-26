What's the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning?

Spring and summer in Iowa means severe weather is in store, so here's a review on watches and warnings that get issued by the National Weather Service.

During severe weather, what's the difference between a watch and a warning?

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather, but not immediately occurring, according to the National Weather Service, which is responsible for issuing weather alerts.

A watch is used when the risk of hazardous weather has increased significantly, but its occurrence, location or timing is still uncertain. Its intended goal is to provide enough time for people to prepare and activate emergency plans, the weather service said.

Watches usually cover a large area where severe weather conditions could develop.

Northern & Central New Mexico: Let’s TACO about the difference between a watch & a warning. 🌮🌮



Kidding aside, a watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather/flooding to develop while a warning means severe weather/flooding is occurring! Stay weather alert. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/GHZffUUJRm — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) June 29, 2021

A warning happens when conditions are already occurring or will be soon. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area — cities, towns — that may be impacted.

A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property. People in the storm path need to take protective action immediately.

What should I do during a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch?

During a severe weather watch, you should plan and prepare. A watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states. In Iowa, it's not uncommon for a third or more of the state to be included in a watch area.

Stay aware: If you have outdoor plans, stay aware of the weather. You can check forecasts at weather.gov/dmx.

Receive warnings and alerts: There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on weather warnings throughout the day. Here are some from the NWS: Local television and radio stations routinely broadcast official "watches" and "warnings" issued by the National Weather Service as well as forecasts and storm tracks developed by on-air meteorologists. Emergency notifications on your phone: Wireless Emergency Alerts, which will warn you when weather threatens. To learn more about alerts visit www.weather.gov/wrn/wea. NOAA Weather Radio is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from the nearest National Weather Service office.



What should I do during a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning?

During a severe weather warning, it's time to take action and follow your plan.

NWS has tips for what to do at different locations:

Stay Weather Ready: Continue to follow local news or listen to a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about watches and warnings.

At Your House: Go to your secure location, like the basement or lowest floor level, if you hear a warning. Take your pets with you if time allows.

At Your Workplace or School: Stay away from windows. Do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.

Outside: Go inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Taking shelter under a tree can be deadly.

In a Vehicle: Being in a vehicle during severe weather is safer than being outside, but, drive to the closest secure shelter if there is sufficient time. Do not stop and park under a bridge or underpass.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Watch vs. warning: Know the differences for severe weather, tornadoes