Tornado reported south of Kalamazoo is extremely dangerous, weather service reports

Amid severe thunderstorms and quarter-sized hail, a large tornado was confirmed over Portage, south of Kalamazoo, and tornado warnings are affecting several west Michigan counties.

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids states the tornado is extremely dangerous, moving east at 35 mph, bringing considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles and possible complete destruction of the area.

Multiple buildings in Portage were significantly damaged, including a FedEx facility that collapsed, but no injuries or deaths have been reported yet.

@NWSGrandRapids significant damage in Portage. On Portage Road just north of Romence Road at the FedEx facility. pic.twitter.com/Nh4UIfe0rp — Alex Melendez (@Scraft_wxman) May 7, 2024

Additionally, over 25,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the storm.

The tornado warning for Kalamazoo, Westwood, Portage and nearby areas goes until 7 p.m., as well as a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warnings for the surrounding counties.

Tornado Warning continues for Kalamazoo MI, Portage MI and Eastwood MI until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/F7anflEDE5 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 7, 2024

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a second severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in south central Calhoun County, approaching Homer. A tornado warning is in effect in Calhoun County, affecting Battle Creek, Albion and Marshall, until 7:15 p.m.

The storm is expected to die down by the time it reaches southeast Michigan, according to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac office; however, the storm could still bring strong winds and hail.

Currently, in southeast Michigan, there is a tornado watch for Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe and Washtenaw counties until 11 p.m.

