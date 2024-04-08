What time is the solar eclipse on Monday? Your guide to the eclipse in Iowa.

It’s almost time for the partial solar eclipse in Iowa. Are you ready?

This natural phenomenon is certain to be a striking experience for those in the solar eclipse’s path of totality when the moon fully blocks the sun.

Here’s everything you need to know to experience this solar eclipse, including the exact time to view it in your city and where to get proper eyewear to view it.

Will Iowa be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse?

Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as small parts of Michigan and Tennessee, are expected to be in the path.

Iowa is expected to experience 75% to 90% of the sun covered in the afternoon, meaning it’s still worth your while to step outside and view it.

When is the total solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse takes place Monday, April 8. Iowa will only experience a partial solar eclipse, in which the moon won’t fully block the sun.

What time is the solar eclipse on Monday?

Well, it depends on where you live in Iowa. In Des Moines, people will be able to see a partial eclipse from 12:43 p.m. to 3:13 p.m. At 1:58 p.m., 84% of the sun will be obscured by the moon, its peak.

The fun begins just one minute later in Ames at 12:44 p.m. until 3:13 p.m. and in Iowa City, three minutes later from 12:46 p.m. to 3:16 p.m.

Will it be cloudy in Iowa during the solar eclipse?

Iowa has about a 50% chance of cloud cover during the eclipse, according to a forecast issued Friday.

You may have better luck if you're in southeast Iowa, or planning to travel there.

That region will have clearer skies in the afternoon, including in the time frame the solar eclipse is taking place, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alexis Jimenez

Will Carbondale, Illinois — the closest spot to Des Moines in the path of totality — have clouds?

Here is the updated cloud cover forecast for Monday afternoon during the total solar eclipse. The best chances for clear viewing remain in northern New England and from southern Missouri to central Indiana. There is still uncertainty, so continue to check for forecast updates! pic.twitter.com/n5fXJwU53p — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 5, 2024

In the update posted Friday afternoon by the service's Weather Prediction Center, there looks to be a stretch from southern Missouri, through southern Illinois and up to Indianapolis that will be in in the path of totality and have sunny skies as the eclipse arrives. That includes Carbondale.

What type of eclipse is on Monday? What happens during the solar eclipse?

The United States will experience a total solar eclipse on Monday. That occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the face of the sun, according to NASA. When you’re in the path of totality, or when the moon’s shadow completely covers the sun, then you experience a total solar eclipse.

During this period of totality, you can see the outermost layer of the sun’s atmosphere, or the corona. The sky will grow dark, and that can confuse nocturnal creatures or lead to birds and insects going quiet, USA TODAY reported.

What glasses do I need to watch the solar eclipse?

You need special eyewear to observe the partial eclipse, otherwise you risk retinal damage due to the light from the sun’s surface visible before or after totality as you stare up. Glasses labeled “ISO” ensure the eyewear’s safety and quality.

Find solar eclipse glasses for free or available for purchase at Warby Parker, Hy-Vee and these other stores.

Are there any solar eclipse watch parties in Iowa?

Yes, there will be several across Iowa, including at the Drake Municipal Observatory or Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, the Pentacrest in Iowa City and McFarland Park in Ames.

When is the next solar eclipse?

The next total solar eclipse to be seen in the contiguous United States, meaning all the states except Hawaii and Alaska, will be on Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What time is the 2024 solar eclipse? Guide to viewing the eclipse in Iowa