Can you see the solar eclipse in Iowa? Yes, including at these watch parties across Iowa

Get your solar eclipse-safe glasses and grab your loved ones. A total solar eclipse returns on April 8, and Iowans can expect to see most of the eclipse which is nearly twice the size of the 2017 eclipse.

Several places across the state are hosting viewing parties, perfect for those who want to view the eclipse with others or make an experience out of it with loved ones.

Where are solar eclipse watch parties in Des Moines?

Visit Drake Municipal Observatory, 4898 Observatory Road, Des Moines for a watch party sponsored by the Science Center of Iowa and Des Moines Parks and Recreation. There will be family-friendly activities and solar telescopes set up from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are not required for this event.

Smash Park, 6625 Coach Light Drive, West Des Moines, is hosting a watch party starting at noon. Guests are invited to come by at 12:43 p.m. to experience a significant portion of the sun covered and stay throughout the partial eclipse phase, which will last between 70 and 80 minutes, according to NASA. Bonus, get half-priced Blue Moon beers and moonlit dew cocktails all day.

If you’re up for some travel, the Dallas County Conservation Board is hosting a viewing party at Hunting Rock Park in Redfield, west of West Des Moines. The viewing party is from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with optimal viewing at 2 p.m. Hanging Rock Park is located at 416 Redfield St. Register online for the free event on eventbrite.com.

Where are solar eclipse watch parties in Ames?

Visit McFarland Park, 56461 180th St., Ames, for a solar eclipse viewing party. Drop by between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. for the best viewing experience. There will be some activities for the solar eclipse and viewing glasses available.

Or head over to the Iowa Arboretum & Gardens, 1875 Peach Ave., Madrid, to see the solar eclipse from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The arboretum recommends bringing your solar eclipse glasses and chairs for the viewing. Admission is $10.

Where is there a solar eclipse watch party in Iowa City?

Head over to the Pentacrest, 1 N. Clinton St., Iowa City, and experience the solar eclipse with the University of Iowa Physics and Astronomy Department and Sciences Library. Solar telescopes will be available to view the eclipse, and eclipse glasses and activities will be available. The event is from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

