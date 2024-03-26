What time is the April 8 solar eclipse in Iowa? Find out here with your ZIP code

Timing is one of the most important details in viewing the solar eclipse on April 8. Depending on where you live in the Iowa, you could see it anywhere from just after 12:30 p.m. to a bit after 3 p.m.

While Iowa isn't in the path of totality for this eclipse, there will still be plenty to see. The state is expected to have 75% to 90% of the sun covered on April 8.

Whether you'll see it first in Sioux City or last in Davenport, here are the best times to see the eclipse in the state:

What time is the eclipse in Iowa? How long will it last? What will it look like?

Sioux City: 12:41 p.m. to 3:09 p.m.

Sioux City will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 27 minutes, starting around 12:40 p.m., 76% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak at 1:55 p.m.

Des Moines: 12:43 p.m. to 3:13 p.m.

Des Moines will be able to see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 30 minutes with 84% of the sun obscured by the moon at its peak at 1:58 p.m.

Ames: 12:44 p.m. to 3:13 p.m.

Ames will get to see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 29 minutes with 82% of the sun obscured by the moon at the peak at 1:59 p.m.

Iowa City: 12:46 p.m. to 3:16 p.m.

There will be a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 30 minutes in Iowa City with 88% of the sun obscured by the moon at its peak at 2:01 p.m.

Davenport: 12:47 p.m. to 3:17 p.m.

Davenport will be able to see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 30 minutes with 90% of the sun obscured by the moon at the peak at 2:03 p.m.

