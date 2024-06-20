Yahoo Life Shopping
I'm a pro shopper — here's my wishlist from Lululemon's We Made Too Much drop

Now's a rare chance to scoop up ultra-soft leggings, hoodies and more for up to 50% off.

Rebecca Carhart
3 models in lululemon
Sportiness, style and do-anything, go-anywhere comfort? You're looking at it. (Lululemon)

If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know discounts on the brand are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable, eye-catching leggings, Lulu doesn't need markdowns for its stuff to fly off the shelves. Well, consider this your lucky day, because the athleisure chain has dropped a bunch of new items into its We Made Too Much section, which is packed with awesome finds from all categories. The prices are jaw-dropping: Some leggings are down to $59 from $128. Want to get even luckier — as in getting early access to new-product drops? Get a free Lululemon Membership.

Enough chitchat — it's time to shop! Check out the discounts we're eyeing or shop the entire section. While prices vary by color and size, those shown below are the lowest starting prices. Our advice? Get clicking — there's no telling how long these scores will last.

Lululemon

Align High-Rise Pants with Pockets, 25"

$59$128Save $69

These are hands down the softest, comfiest leggings you'll ever wear. They're ideal for low-impact workouts or just hanging out at home. Even better? They have pockets.

$59 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

$69$118Save $49

These trendy flares are stretchy enough for all your fanciest yoga moves and cozy enough for a day of binge-watching.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Dress

$99$148Save $49

Made from the same luxuriously soft material as the bestselling leggings, this workout dress will take you from the yoga studio or tennis court to brunch in a snap. The built-in shorts have pockets, and there's an open-back waistband for bathroom breaks.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short, 4"

$49$88Save $39

Summer fun beckons! These quick-drying shorts have a relaxed fit that makes them equally great for workouts and errands.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie

$89$118Save $29

This cute cropped hoodie is perfect for days when it's chilly in the morning but warm in the afternoon — just tie it around your waist. Bonus: The topper has an elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Ribbed Softstreme Cropped Tank Top

$39$58Save $19

This ultra-soft ribbed tank is quick-drying and machine-washable. It comes in four colors, but some are disappearing fast.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slides

$39$58Save $19

Slip into these cushiony slides when you want your feet to feel the love. The rubber has great traction, so you can wear them around the pool without slipping and sliding.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top

$49$68Save $19

This stylish tank has a built-in shelf bra and is made from Lululemon's Everlux fabric (which is the brand's fastest-drying material ever). It feels cool on the inside and soft on the outside and offers enough support for medium-impact activities like tennis. 

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Sweetheart Bra, Light Support

$49$58Save $9

How pretty is this pastel bra? It offers enough support for low-impact activities like yoga and pilates. Bonus: You can add or remove fabric cups, depending on the coverage you want.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Swift Speed High-Rise Tight, 28"

$69$128Save $59

Designed for running, these high-rise leggings have a contoured waistband that won't slip down as you move. There's a pocket at the back, and the seams are on the outside to prevent chafing on summer's sweatiest days. 

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant, 7/8 Length

$59$128Save $69

Sleek and sporty meet in these go-anywhere pants, and we are so here for it. They're silky-soft, but remain sweat-wicking, quick-drying and ultra-breathable. 

$59 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant

$79$148Save $69

These easy, breezy pants have a wide-leg silhouette makes them perfect for chilling. We love the hidden pockets and the side slits give these a little extra flair. 

$79 at Lululemon