I'm a pro shopper — here's my wishlist from Lululemon's We Made Too Much drop
Now's a rare chance to scoop up ultra-soft leggings, hoodies and more for up to 50% off.
If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know discounts on the brand are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable, eye-catching leggings, Lulu doesn't need markdowns for its stuff to fly off the shelves. Well, consider this your lucky day, because the athleisure chain has dropped a bunch of new items into its We Made Too Much section, which is packed with awesome finds from all categories. The prices are jaw-dropping: Some leggings are down to $59 from $128. Want to get even luckier — as in getting early access to new-product drops? Get a free Lululemon Membership.
Align High-Rise Pants with Pockets, 25"$59$128Save $69
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant$69$118Save $49
Align Dress$99$148Save $49
Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short, 4"$49$88Save $39
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie$89$118Save $29
Ribbed Softstreme Cropped Tank Top$39$58Save $19
Restfeel Women's Slides$39$58Save $19
Everlux Asymmetrical Tennis Tank Top$49$68Save $19
Align Sweetheart Bra, Light Support$49$58Save $9
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight, 28"$69$128Save $59
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant, 7/8 Length$59$128Save $69
Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant$79$148Save $69
Enough chitchat — it's time to shop! Check out the discounts we're eyeing or shop the entire section. While prices vary by color and size, those shown below are the lowest starting prices. Our advice? Get clicking — there's no telling how long these scores will last.
These are hands down the softest, comfiest leggings you'll ever wear. They're ideal for low-impact workouts or just hanging out at home. Even better? They have pockets.
These trendy flares are stretchy enough for all your fanciest yoga moves and cozy enough for a day of binge-watching.
Made from the same luxuriously soft material as the bestselling leggings, this workout dress will take you from the yoga studio or tennis court to brunch in a snap. The built-in shorts have pockets, and there's an open-back waistband for bathroom breaks.
Summer fun beckons! These quick-drying shorts have a relaxed fit that makes them equally great for workouts and errands.
This cute cropped hoodie is perfect for days when it's chilly in the morning but warm in the afternoon — just tie it around your waist. Bonus: The topper has an elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.
This ultra-soft ribbed tank is quick-drying and machine-washable. It comes in four colors, but some are disappearing fast.
Slip into these cushiony slides when you want your feet to feel the love. The rubber has great traction, so you can wear them around the pool without slipping and sliding.
This stylish tank has a built-in shelf bra and is made from Lululemon's Everlux fabric (which is the brand's fastest-drying material ever). It feels cool on the inside and soft on the outside and offers enough support for medium-impact activities like tennis.
How pretty is this pastel bra? It offers enough support for low-impact activities like yoga and pilates. Bonus: You can add or remove fabric cups, depending on the coverage you want.
Designed for running, these high-rise leggings have a contoured waistband that won't slip down as you move. There's a pocket at the back, and the seams are on the outside to prevent chafing on summer's sweatiest days.
Sleek and sporty meet in these go-anywhere pants, and we are so here for it. They're silky-soft, but remain sweat-wicking, quick-drying and ultra-breathable.
These easy, breezy pants have a wide-leg silhouette makes them perfect for chilling. We love the hidden pockets and the side slits give these a little extra flair.