Three charged with kidnapping of woman found unconscious near Jasper County boat landing

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has announced the arrests of three people after a woman was found bound and unconscious on a river bank in Jasper County.

The woman, whose name has not been released by law enforcement, was found injured and restrained around 3 p.m. near Corner Lake boat landing in an isolated part of rural Jasper County on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

That same day, three kidnapping warrants were obtained by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office for Adrienne Burgen Ginn, 31, Kaila Terria Bostick, 34, and Jamaal Terrell Riley, 30, according to SLED.

Ginn was arrested April 6, 2024, in Hampton County by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for driving with a suspended license.

Bostick and Riley were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Indiana on Thursday, April 11. In a statement, SLED confirmed that they will be extradited back to South Carolina.

Investigators have not yet released warrants for the three suspects, or given information about what may have led up to the kidnapping.

On April 8, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED lead the investigation. That day, the state law enforcement agency put out a public appeal for surveillance video of vehicles from surrounding roads in the hours leading up to the woman’s discovery.

