Tennessee Congressman Mark Green is wrong to push for repealing the federal death tax

Re: “America's death tax is a threat to generational farming in Tennessee so repeal it,” by Congressman Mark Green, March 27.

Mark Green misrepresents the federal estate tax. This tax applies only to people with high wealth. In 2021, only 2,584 estates paid this tax nationwide, perhaps 50 in Tennessee.

Green emphasizes farmers, but few farmers pay the estate tax. Among large farms with gross cash farm income over $5 million per year, only eight percent are likely to owe any estate tax. That may be one farm in Tennessee per year. People with high wealth usually hire experienced lawyers to mitigate the tax.

Congressman Mark Green represents District 7 in the U.S. House of Representatives

Green claims that the Founding Fathers, as farmers, “despised” this tax. But they used this tax to fund national defense from 1797 to 1802. The tax appeared again in 1862 and 1898. The estate tax continues to help fund our national defense and public safety.

Green suggests that taxing estates undercuts opportunity. But people who inherit large sums are less likely to work. Many wield undue political influence, often focused on lowering their taxes rather than promoting the general welfare. Green is among them. In contrast, many wealthy Americans, including George Washington, financed much of our Revolutionary War.

The estate tax generated $33 billion per year in 2022. The estate tax creates opportunity by supporting health, education, and infrastructure.

The estate tax also promotes contributions to private charities. A donation reduces the amount of wealth subject to tax. Bill Gates, MacKenzie Scott, and Michael Bloomberg donate to charities, likely nudged by the estate tax.

Malcolm Getz, Nashville 37205, professor emeritus of economics at Vanderbilt

