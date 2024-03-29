America's death tax is a threat to generational farming in Tennessee so repeal it

Tennessee has a proud history of family-owned farms and land passed down through generations. Today, those assets are in jeopardy.

The death tax amounts to double taxation. Dealing with the death of a loved one is hard enough. Adjusted for inflation, a family’s estate is taxed if it supersedes a net worth of $13.61 million per individual or $27.22 million for married couples.

If an estate is worth $1 million over these thresholds, it will be taxed up to 40%. This is absurd considering land is one of the most valuable commodities in America.

Major tax penalty is an affront to the American Dream

Tennessee is full of generational farmers whose acres of land have been passed down for decades. The average price for an acre of land in Tennessee is $14,400 per acre. That means farms in Tennessee that are over 946 acres and owned by a single owner are subject to this absurd penalty.

The United States is supposed to be the land of opportunity. For the last 250 years, people looking for a better life have called Tennessee home. A 40% penalty on the families who made the American dream into a reality is the antithesis of everything we stand for as a nation.

On top of this, the death tax is fundamentally against the right to private property. Our Founding Fathers, a majority of whom were farmers, would have despised this as the worst of taxation. For many of that generation, private property and freedom were inextricably connected.

Let's move our tax code into the 21st century

Currently, the U.S. has the third highest estate tax in the world.

This tax was created over a century ago to help fund World War I. Sadly, this practice outlasted the conflict. Farming is generational.

A death tax is a death sentence for successful farming operations many families have spent decades building.

The death tax is un-American, and it’s past time to bury it.

Congressman Mark Green

Congressman Mark Green, R-Clarksville, is a physician and combat veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, where he served three tours. He interviewed Saddam Hussein for six hours on the night of his capture. He is chair of the House Homeland Security Committee and serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Death tax: Tennessee generational farmers are threatened by this relic