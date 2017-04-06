Twelve of the Least Expensive Ways to Go 150 MPH
200-mph cars aren't easily affordable yet, but these cars will go plenty fast—150 mph—for cheap. Here are 12 cheap, fast cars.
This post was last updated 4/5/17.
The new S4 is one quick sports sedan, but used ones are still capable of some serious speed. The B5 S4 could hit 157 mph when unrestricted, and the follow-up, the B6 offered even more power. And odds are, you can pick up a B5 S4 for less than $5000.
