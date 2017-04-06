    1 / 13

    Audi S4

    The new S4 is one quick sports sedan, but used ones are still capable of some serious speed. The B5 S4 could hit 157 mph when unrestricted, and the follow-up, the B6 offered even more power. And odds are, you can pick up a B5 S4 for less than $5000.

    Twelve of the Least Expensive Ways to Go 150 MPH

    200-mph cars aren't easily affordable yet, but these cars will go plenty fast—150 mph—for cheap. Here are 12 cheap, fast cars.

    This post was last updated 4/5/17.

    From Road & Track