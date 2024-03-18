Temperatures dip just in time for first day of spring

The weather has taken a major downturn — just in time for spring.

Tuesday marks the first day of spring and in honor of the new season, metro Detroit is giving a true Michigan welcome with whiplash-inspiring weather conditions. While last week gave us a taste of warmer temperatures on the horizon, this week is putting us on the ropes with cold temperatures and even a special appearance by snow flurries.

Tuesday is reaching a measly high of 48 degrees in the evening, giving us the warmest temperatures of the week, before dipping into a low of 32 come nighttime. The rest of the week will follow suit, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s and mid-30s.

The culprit behind this sudden cold snap? The jet stream reached farther south than it has throughout the winter, allowing Canadian air masses to spill into the Great Lakes region, said meteorologist Kyle Klein, who is stationed at the National Weather Service's White Lake station. The good news is while this likely is not the last cold snap of the season, we might not experience the magnitude of this switch in temperatures for a while.

Temperatures are expected only to reach the upper 30s through the weekend, but hope is coming. Next week, temperatures are anticipated to climb into the 50s with lows in the upper 30s.

