Yet another day of sun? In Detroit, in March? Thank Michigan's historically warm winter

No, that's not a massive spotlight or an errant rocket burst you've seen over the metro Detroit skies the last few days.

Believe it or not, skeptical Michiganders, that's the sun. In March.

Yes, that might sound peculiar, especially if you've long endured the gloom and glum of the typical winter season in Michigan. But especially this week, metro Detroiters and others in the region enjoyed warmer days and partly sunny (or partly cloudy, if you're a pessimist) conditions.

"Just because you objectively think it’s sunnier … the sky is very difficult," acknowledged Steve Freitag, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Freitag explained why we've seen at least some additional sun recently.

"A lot has to do with the ground not being cold and frozen," he said.

Traditionally, when icy Michigan emerges from traditional winter months, warmer air mixing with colder ground can create conditions ripe for fog and lower ground cover.

But Detroit experienced its fourth-warmest winter on record — data dates back to at least 1881, the warmest winter recorded in Detroit. This year, the area had an average temperature of 34.8 degrees. Flint had its warmest recorded winter, an average of 34 degrees.

Freitag noted that in terms of rain, the metro Detroit area is about in line with an average March: typically the region gets about 2.5 inches in the month, and as of Tuesday we received just a hair under 1 inch. Detroiters have seen three days of rain, a little off pace for the typical 13 in March but not entirely uncommon.

While Freitag emphasized sunny days are a bit subjective, there's no question readers should enjoy them while they last: Forecasters predict another gorgeous Wednesday before rain returns late in the evening and persists off and on to end the week.

