Mild Michigan winters could have consequences for crops, gardens, wildlife

With the exception of a frigid week or two to start January, it was largely The Winter That Wasn't in 2023-24.

Detroit hit a record high temperature on Dec. 9 of 63 degrees. It broke three daily temperature records in February, including 73 degrees on Feb. 27, the highest temperature ever recorded here for any day in February, in records going back to 1874. In between, in January the region had its all-time high in precipitation, 5.32 inches — most of that from rain; not snow — breaking the record of 5.02 inches set in 1932.

Strong El Nino conditions in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, and other ocean conditions in both the Pacific and the Atlantic, influenced the upper atmosphere across North America. In the Great Lakes region, that led to a winter as mild as a Lawrence Welk rerun.

The lack of winter ice on Lake St. Clair has left those who like to ice fish out in the cold, so to speak.

Heading into spring, expect more of the same.

"At least for the next couple of weeks, we are looking at some warmer-than-normal temperatures and slightly wetter weather," said Brian Cromwell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Center in White Lake.

"Temperatures are looking to stay above normal for the foreseeable future."

For those who want their winters more Florida-like, it's been mostly bliss. But life in Michigan is built around traditional, cold, snowy winters. The continued trend of not having them as we once did has the potential to affect our vital fruit crops, people's backyard gardens, and wildlife in our forests, lakes and streams.

Invasive species like Michigan's milder winters

Michigan's harsher winters have been a historic barrier to a variety of invasive species that are more pervasive in the southern U.S., said Joanne Foreman, invasive species communications coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"The fact that we have those harsh winters generally is a deterrent, because not all species can thrive," she said. "They might like our soil, they might like our water, but if the winter is too harsh, they are not able to get a foothold here."

One mild winter probably doesn't change those dynamics, but it's a trend. Great Lakes ice coverage in winter has been measured since 1973. The long-term average maximum annual ice cover on all five Great Lakes from then to now is about 53%. But ice cover has been below that average — often well below it — for 20 of the past 33 winters, and this winter is breaking records for low ice cover for this time of year.

The invasive red swamp crayfish comes from the southeastern U.S., but was discovered for the first time in southern Michigan in 2017. Populations are now found up to mid-Michigan, Foreman said. They compete for the same resources as native crayfish, and can crowd them out, she said.

"That northern boundary limit for these invaders, will that change and move farther north if our waters are consistently warmer through the winters? That is something we are looking at closely," Foreman said.

That same breakthrough is possible for other invasive species: aquatic and terrestrial plants, insects and animals.

A close-up of hemlock woolly adelgid infestation.

Hemlock woolly adelgid, a small, aphid-like insect that's devastated hemlock forests in eastern states from Maine to Georgia, was discovered in small populations along the Lake Michigan shoreline in western Michigan around 2016. It's likely being held back from deeper inroads away from the shoreline by freeze periods in winters that kill off the aphids. Without those, there's a risk of far greater spread and impact to Michigan's 170 million hemlock trees.

Michigan's fruit belt doesn't want to wake up too early

Michigan grows 70% of America's tart cherries, and is the third-largest apple producer in the U.S., mostly along the "fruit belt" of the state's western shore. Lake Michigan provides a moderate microclimate, keeping things a little warmer in the winter and a little cooler in the spring.

But deceptively warm late winters and early springs can stir fruit trees into blossoming, and those tender blossoms are then vulnerable to a traditional cold snap — and there's no second chance in a fruit-growing season. That's happening more often than ever before in recent years.

The trend of 70-degree February days, and what they might mean for Michigan's vital fruit industry, "is on everybody's mind right now," said Nikki Rothwell, a Michigan State University Extension specialist and coordinator of the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center. The Traverse City-based, fruit industry-supported research site studies best practices for growing and producing crops.

It hasn't quite been warm enough, long enough to move a lot of fruit tree buds out of dormancy, but "we're going to watch closely," she said. "Even if it cools again, so long as it doesn't slam down to something really extreme, at this point we're still optimistic about having a crop."

Corn, soybean planting could start early this year

Because field crops are planted in the spring, they aren't really affected by the mild winter. But some farmers grow over-winter cover crops to improve soil health. They often rely upon winter to kill those plants for easy removal in the spring. But this spring, many of those plants may have survived the winter, which will require extra steps for the farmers, said Eric Anderson, a field crops educator with MSU Extension based in St. Joseph in Southwest Michigan.

The mild temperatures continuing into spring may give farmers a head start on the growing season for plants such as corn and soybeans, Anderson said.

"We may be able to get a lot of our spring crops planted by the time we are usually just starting," he said. "I see equipment going out in the fields — chisel plows, disks, manure spreaders. I think guys are starting to get that early fieldwork done. This time of year, we're usually still under some kind of snow cover."

If soil temperatures reach desired levels, there are no big cold snaps and adequate rain comes, the crops could get planted — and harvested — sooner, Anderson said.

"If we are able to harvest sooner, all the better," he said. "If we can get pollination started a little earlier than normal, and avoid some of the highest temperatures of summer during pollination, that would be a benefit."

Gardeners worry for their perennials

For gardeners, perennial plants that activate too soon and then get hit with a big freeze are vulnerable, said Nancy Ryan, president of Michigan Garden Clubs Inc., an umbrella group for 132 gardening clubs across the state.

"My pussy willows are already out," she said.

Plant hardiness zone maps recently were updated, showing Michigan's expanding capability to grow plants that previously only grew in states south of here.

"I was saying to someone just the other day, we may become like Tennessee," Ryan said.

"When we snowbirds are returning from Florida to Michigan (in the early spring), we're passing through those states like Kentucky and Tennessee, and they are all green. We could be heading towards that for Michigan."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's warm winter temperatures could affect crops, wildlife