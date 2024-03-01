El Nino made metro Detroit temperatures abnormally warm in February

It turns out that Tuesday, the one hot day in February when the thermometer mercury hit a high of 73 degrees in metro Detroit, was both the all-time high for that day and for the entire month of February.

The one-day high also helped push the average for the month to the second highest on record, 46.5 degrees. The record high still stands at 47.5 degrees in 2017, and the previous No. 2, which is now No. 3, was in 1882 at 45.9 degrees.

"It is a warm February," National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Kacan said Friday. "It was an abnormally warm February during an abnormally strong El Nino. Weather comes in patterns."

El Nino, which means "little boy" in Spanish, is a weather term that describes warmer water in the Pacific that causes the Pacific jet stream to move south, and then cause dryer and warmer air in North America.

So, what do these records mean?

Well, weather experts say, while it might make for some interesting social media chatter and speculation by those concerned about global warming, not that much because one month of data isn’t enough to conclude that it is climate change.

"You have to look at longer-term trends than a single month," he said.

And just because it was a record-warm February doesn’t mean that March will be warm, too. January, for instance, was warmer than normal; but, it was the 12th warmest, Kacan said, adding that so "as you can see, there’s not a direct connection."

But, he noted, for those who enjoy a warm spring, we are off to a good start with highs Friday in the 40s and 50s, this weekend in the 50s and 60s, and by Monday, in the 70s — again.

