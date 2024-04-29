Teen grazed by bullet after shots fired into home, Sioux Falls Police say

A 17-year-old is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet early Sunday morning, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Officers received several calls about gunshots at about 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 11th Street. Officers walked the area after reports that several people were running away from the scene, department spokesperson Sam Clemens said during a police briefing Monday morning with media.

Then, about 18 minutes later, police heard gunshots, this time in the 1300 block of West 11th Street, he said.

As they started to check things out, someone from a house in the area came out and told police the home had been shot, Clemens said.

"There was actually a bedroom that the bullets went into," Clemens said. "There were a couple people in the room, but there was a 17-year-old we believe was grazed by a bullet."

There were no serious injuries, he said.

Police found shell casings outside, and Clemens said the gun used was a handgun. The investigation is ongoing.

"We don't know why that house was targeted, or if in fact, it was a specific target or just a random shooting," Clemens said.

