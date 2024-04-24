11 South Dakota inmates indicted for charges tied to March state penitentiary 'disturbances'

The South Dakota State Penitentiary on Friday, March 29, 2024 in Sioux Falls.

The 11 inmates connected to the March "disturbances" at the South Dakota State Penitentiary have now been indicted on the charges handed down by the South Dakota Attorney General.

The charges were filed Tuesday, and indictments were issued Wednesday. Those indictments essentially mean there's enough evidence for the charges to go through a trial process. In all, the inmates face a total of 18 felony charges between them.

The inmates' charges include aggravated assault, simple assault, intentional damage to property and burning within a structure were a person is lawfully confined. Their ages range from 19 to 50.

The inmates include:

Joshua David Vortherms, 45, who is facing two counts of aggravated assault against a Department of Corrections employee and two counts of simple assault againast a DOC employee.

Lee David Bernard, 32, who faces one count of intentional damage to property.

Taylor Dallas Cook, 22, who faces one count of intentional damage to property.

Markos James Fernandez, 19, who faces one county of intentional damage to property.

Jon Wesley Lovejoy, 25, who faces one count of intentional damage to property.

Conner David Shockey, 20, who faces one count of intentional damage to property.

Michael Chaske White, 50, who faces one count of intentional damage to property.

James Ewing, 41, who faces one count of reckless burning and one county of burning within a structure were a person is lawfully confined.

Michael Hewitt, 41, who faces one count of reckless burning and one count of burning within a structure where a person is lawfully confined.

Mahlon Kirkie, 35, who faces one count of reckless burning and one count of burning within a structure were a person is lawfully confined.

“The Attorney General’s Office takes this matter seriously with 11 inmates being charged with 18 felonies,” stated Attorney General Jackley in a press release from his office. “This matter resulted in injuries to two correctional officers and significant damage to prison property.”

All have initial court appearances scheduled, but the dates are not yet publicly available.

