Teacher from Point Pleasant met student for sex in NJ wildlife preserve in Monmouth: Cops

FREEHOLD – An English teacher from Point Pleasant has been charged with meeting a student at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township for sex on several occasions, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Tuesday.

Jessica Sawicki, 37, a teacher at Hamilton High School West in Mercer County, is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday. The age and gender of the victim was not released.

Sawicki was arrested earlier this week and taken to the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township, where she remained Tuesday pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in state Superior Court in Freehold, the statement said.

Anyone with information about Sawicki’s alleged activities is asked to contact Detective David Sidorakis of the Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443.

This case is being supervised by Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer. Sawicki is represented by Mercer County-based defense attorney Edward Cridge.

The Special Victims Bureau of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police investigated and determined that the alleged criminal conduct by Sawicki began earlier this year, the statement said.

