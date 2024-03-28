TBI, Robertson County authorities searching Springfield home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies have executed a search warrant at a Springfield home, authorities confirmed to News 2.

“The Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is executing a search warrant at a residence on Owens Chapel Road in relation to an active investigation,” Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Public Information Officer Jessica Drake told News 2 via email.

No further information was immediately released by the sheriff’s office.

The TBI confirmed they were assisting RCSO with the search warrant “as part of an active and ongoing investigation,” but referred all further questions to Robertson County authorities.

The Cross Plains Fire Department is also at the scene and told a News 2 reporter the investigation at the home revealed threats (physical items that could ignite).

The family of Jennifer Wix, a woman missing from Robertson County since March 24, 2004, told News 2 the house authorities are searching is Wix’s boyfriend’s home.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

