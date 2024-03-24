Tammy Murphy suspends her campaign for New Jersey's U.S. Senate seat

After about four months on the trail, first lady Tammy Murphy suspended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

In a video published on social media platforms, Murphy said that she wanted to make sure voters heard from her directly.

Tammy Murphy speaks with supporters outside the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall, Local 164, where the Bergen County Democratic Party Convention is being held, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus

"After many busy invigorating and yes challenging months I'm suspending my senate campaign today," Murphy said. "I've been genuine and factual throughout but it is clear to me that continuing in this race will involve waging a very divisive and negative campaign which I am not willing to do."

She went in to say that with "so much at stake" she will not "waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat."

Murphy was set to square off against Rep. Andy Kim in a June primary. Both announced their campaigns in the aftermath of Sen. Bob Menendez's federal indictment.

In the video, Murphy said New Jersey's next senator "must focus on the issues of our time" and that the "best thing we can do for New Jersey is to unite and focus on the real issues at hand."

She also said that she will continue to work to get President Joe Biden re-elected as well as secure Democratic victories "up and down the ballot."

Murphy does not mention Kim at all in the more than three-minute long video, which was posted Sunday afternoon.

Much of the attention during the campaign so far has been on the ballot designed used by much of the state. Known as the county line, the constitutionality of this prime positioning has been called into question in a lawsuit filed by Kim last month.

It alleges that New Jersey's ballot design creates an unfair advantage for the candidate awarded the "line," or the first position on the ballot. The clerks from all 19 counties that use the "county line" ballot design are named as defendants.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a letter to the judge that he sees the current New Jersey ballot design as "unconstitutional" and doesn't intend to defend it in court. Kim, alongside Campos-Medina and Lawrence Hamm, has already called for the line system to be dismantled and the block system, which is used by every other state in the nation as well as two New Jersey counties, to be implemented statewide.

Both Kim and Murphy have been battling to secure that spot at county conventions throughout the state. Murphy had won or was awarded the line in Passaic, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Union, Camden and Gloucester counties while Kim won it in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington, Hunterdon, Warren, Mercer and Morris counties.

In addition to support from county parties, Murphy had been endorsed by six of Kim’s Congressional colleagues from the state’s congressional delegation. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Rep. Donald Norcross, Rep. Frank Pallone, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., Rep. Donald Payne Jr. and Rep. Mikie Sherrill all announced their support within days of Murphy's entrance into the rrace.

Murphy had campaigned primarily on issues that she has been involved with during the administration of her husband, Gov. Phil Murphy, including maternal health, climate change and gun control.

