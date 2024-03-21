Sen. Bob Menendez won't seek Democratic nomination, but eyes independent run

In a video posted to social media, Sen. Bob Menendez announced that while he’s not seeking the Democratic nomination to retain his seat this spring, he is still aiming to run this fall as an independent.

In the nearly 10-minute video, which features Menendez in front of art depicting the flag and the U.S. Capitol building, the senior senator from New Jersey highlighted some of the work he has done during his decades in office.

He said that he is innocent of the federal charges he faces and that he hopes to exonerate himself and pursue his candidacy as an independent this fall.

“This would allow me the time to not only remind New Jerseyans of how I’ve succeeded in being your champion but how we will secure our financial futures, meet the challenges of raising a family, owning a home, provide for a college education and secure a more peaceful world for all of us to live in,” Menendez said.

You can watch the Menendez announcement here:

