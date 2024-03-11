Sen. Bob Menendez enters not guilty plea to latest criminal indictment

NEW YORK — Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife pleaded not guilty on Monday to new obstruction of justice charges in a New York court.

The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned last week against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court.

Senator Bob Menendez is shown as he exits federal court in the Southern District of New York, in lower Manhattan, after pleading not guilty, Monday, October 23, 3023.

“Once again, not guilty your honor,” Menendez responded after Judge Sidney H. Stein asked him to enter a plea at a 20-minute hearing. Menendez had previously pleaded not guilty to charges in October.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, entered the pleas to the indictment containing new charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice. Afterward, they briefly spoke to one another before leaving the courtroom together.

The couple is charged with conspiring with three businessmen to accept bribes of gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by the businessmen.

Two of the three businessmen they allegedly conspired with also entered not guilty pleas on Monday. A third, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty two weeks ago to bribery charges and agreed to testify against the others at a trial set for May 6.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sen. Bob Menendez enters not guilty plea to obstruction charge