Sen. Bob Menendez and co-defendants face arraignment on expanded charges in federal court

Facing a new superseding indictment and expanded charges, Sen. Bob Menendez and his co-defendants will appear in a federal courtroom Monday for arraignment.

The newest superseding indictment brought by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — up to 18 counts from four — added new charges for the senator, his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and alleged co-conspirators Wael Hana and Fred Daibes, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice and amid allegations that Menendez was working to benefit Qatar in addition to Egypt.

The original indictment included businessman Jose Uribe, who changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on seven counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud and agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Senator Bob Menendez is shown as he walks towards federal court in the Southern District of New York, in lower Manhattan, Monday, October 23, 3023.

Menendez, his wife, Hana and Daibes will be arraigned and may enter new pleas on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in lower Manhattan.

What else happened this week

A federal judge ruled last Monday that the gold bars and stacks of cash that have become among the most recognizable images of the case against the senator are allowed to be used as evidence during the trial, set to begin later this spring.

Menendez and his wife had called for the search warrants used at their Englewood Cliffs home to be dismissed, alleging that prosecutors had intentionally misstated material facts when securing the warrants.

Attorneys for Menendez and Arslanian had said the information was left out of the warrant requests and that an interview with a confidential source had been misrepresented.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein felt that was not the case and said the information provided by federal agents to get the warrant is “not a misstatement, and is, indeed, by far the more logical interpretation of the conversation.”

“Moreover, any omission related to the CS transcript is not material. As the government asserts — and Menendez does not contest — the affidavit need only establish probable cause that the evidence, fruits, or instrumentalities of a crime would be found in the search,” Stein wrote.

Proposed deadlines

Menendez's attorneys Adam Fee and Avi Weitzman proposed a timeline for discovery leading up to the May 6 trial, claiming that all parties are at an impasse after a phone conference last Monday. The proposal was on behalf of Menendez, his wife, Daibes and Hana.

"The government insists on 'floating' deadlines that are contingent on the Court’s ruling resolving the Senator’s Speech or Debate Clause motion, fearing that if there were set deadlines, there would be a risk that Defendants would receive discovery too early and have too much time to prepare for trial," Fee said in a letter to the judge on March 5.

Instead, they proposed a timeline that would begin on March 7, or 60 days before the trial, for the government to produce its 3,500 material, witness list, and exhibit list. They also suggest that moving briefs be scheduled April 3, opposition briefs April 10, reply briefs by April 15 and jury instructions by April 8.

The defendants anticipate the disclosures to include tens of thousands of pages of material leading up to the trial on top of the "millions" of pages of discovery already and still being produced. The discovery also doesn't include classified information, where guidelines were also produced last week.

"Under these circumstances, the government’s proposal is deeply unrealistic and reflects an effort to set a pretrial disclosure schedule that would serve to provide the government with a tactical advantage."

Changes and guidelines

A protective order and guidelines were issues last week regarding classified information to protect national security.

The 20-page order outlines storage, handling and designated legal members who can view the classified information on behalf of the defendants.

One of Daibes' attorneys withdrew from representing him on Tuesday.

Timothy Donohue of Arleo & Donohue, LLC, filed court documents to withdraw as Daibes' attorney. Daibes will continue to be represented by Cesar DeCastro and Shannon McManus, who have previously entered appearances.

History of the case

This month, Uribe, one of the three businessmen charged alongside Menendez, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on seven counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud.

Uribe is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14. According to a plea agreement, Uribe could face up to 95 years in prison, though he could win leniency by cooperating and testifying against the other defendants, which he has agreed to do. The seven-page plea agreement was signed by Uribe and his attorney on March 1.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Jose Uribe involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

A superseding indictment by the Southern District of New York alleges that Menendez, his wife and the three businessmen — Hana, Uribe and Daibes — were part of a bribery scheme. Menendez and his wife allegedly received, among other things, cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for using his political influence.

The senator and his wife have fought back against the charges and used legal proceedings to try to change the course of the case.

Menendez spoke from the Senate chamber floor recently, saying the timing of the indictment, originally filed in September, then updated in October and again in early January, is part of a plan by the government to keep the “sensational story in the press."

The most recent version of the indictment alleges that Menendez received payments including cash and gold bars from Edgewater developer Daibes in return for helping Daibes get a Qatari investment company with ties to that country’s government to invest in a Daibes property by doing things that were viewed as favorable to the government of Qatar.

In June 2021, Menendez allegedly introduced Daibes to a member of the Qatari royal family and the principal of the investment firm, who then negotiated a multimillion-dollar investment in one of Daibes' New Jersey real estate properties.

Menendez would allegedly give statements supporting the Qatari government to Daibes before they were released publicly so he could share them with the Qatari investor and a Qatari government official associated with the investment firm, the indictment says.

Menendez was first indicted in this case last fall and faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Daibes, Hana and Uribe in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of legal troubles.

The indictment also alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes” to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt” even as he served as chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The senator has said the allegations that he worked as a foreign agent for Egypt are an “unprecedented accusation and it has never ever been levied against a sitting member of Congress.”

Menendez is up for reelection this fall, and to secure his spot on the ballot, he will need to win the primary on June 4, likely around the time of closing arguments in the case if the trial date stands. Reports surfaced recently that Menendez may not stand for reelection.

Rep. Andy Kim and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy are in the midst of a contentious Democratic primary battle for Menendez's seat.

