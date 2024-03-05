Feds add obstruction of justice charges to Menendez corruption indictment

Prosecutors filed another superseding indictment in the federal case against Sen. Bob Menendez Tuesday, which includes new charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice and alleges that he was working to benefit Qatar in addition to Egypt.

Menendez was serving as chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee during the time of the investigation.

Last week, Jose Uribe, one of the three businessmen originally charged alongside Menendez, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on seven counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery and wire fraud.

Uribe is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14. According to a plea agreement, Uribe could face up to 95 years in prison, though he could win leniency by cooperating and testifying against the other defendants, which he’s agreed to do. The seven-page plea agreement was signed by Uribe and his attorney on March 1.

Story continues below photo gallery

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York alleges that Menendez, his wife and the three businessmen — Wael Hana, Uribe and North Jersey developer Fred Daibes — were part of a bribery scheme. Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, allegedly received among other things cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for the senator using his political influence.

The senator and his wife have fought back against the charges and used legal proceedings to try and change the course of the case.

Menendez spoke from the Senate chamber floor recently, saying that the timing of the indictment, originally filed in September, and then updated in October and again in early January, is part of a plan by the government to keep the “sensational story in the press."

Daibes, Qatar and Menendez

The indictment alleges that Menendez received payments including cash and gold bars from Edgewater developer Daibes in return for helping Daibes get a Qatari investment company with ties to that country’s government to invest in a Daibes property by doing things that were viewed as favorable to the government of Qatar.

In June 2021, Menendez allegedly introduced Daibes to a member of the Qatari royal family and the principal of the investment firm, who then negotiated a multimillion-dollar investment in one of Daibes' New Jersey real estate properties.

Menendez would allegedly give statements supporting the Qatari government to Daibes before they were released publicly so he could share them with the Qatari investor and a Qatari government official associated with the investment firm, the indictment says.

Menendez was first indicted in this case last fall and faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from Daibes, Hana and Uribe in exchange for helping them enrich themselves and trying to get them out of legal troubles.

Menendez and Egypt

The indictment also alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship with Hana, Uribe and Daibes” to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt” even as he sat as chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The senator has said the allegations that he worked as a foreign agent for Egypt are an “unprecedented accusation and it has never ever been levied against a sitting member of Congress.”

Menendez is up for reelection this fall, and to secure his spot on the ballot, he will need to win the primary on June 4, likely around the time of closing arguments in the case if the trial date stands.

Rep. Andy Kim and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy are in the midst of a contentious Democratic primary battle for Menendez's seat.

Check back for more on this developing story

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Feds add obstruction charges to Menendez corruption case