Andy Kim tops Tammy Murphy on favorability among Democrats in new Monmouth poll

While more people know who first lady Tammy Murphy is, Rep. Andy Kim is more well liked, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

Of the eight Democratic and Republican candidates running for New Jersey's U.S. Senate seat, 80% of the New Jersey voters surveyed had heard of Murphy while and about two-thirds had heard of Kim — but 28% find Kim favorable compared to 14% for Murphy.

When narrowed to likely Democratic voters, 48% gave favorable ratings to Kim compared with 24% for Murphy.

Congressman Andy Kim speaks to the press after he lost the Bergen County Democratic Convention, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus. First Lady Tammy Murphy (not shown) won with more than 60% of the vote.

There isn’t a particular part of the state where Murphy sees a significant change in voter opinion, but Kim is better known and more highly rated among South Jersey Democrats than he is elsewhere in the state, the poll found.

According to the poll, Kim is also more favorably among Democratic women — 42% to Murphy’s 26% — and even more so among Democratic men, with Kim at 57% while Murphy’s favorability rating is 21%.

While Kim seems to be more well liked across the board with Democrats, there is a large group of voters who are familiar with Murphy but have not formed an opinion of her.

Tammy Murphy speaks with supporters outside the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall, Local 164, where the Bergen County Democratic Party Convention is being held, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus

“Kim has more of a public record than Murphy and it shows in this early read of voter sentiment, but what this poll really tells us is that the senate race is still an insider’s game at this point,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. “The contenders are currently focused on appealing to a small group of party leaders and committee members as they try to shore up county lines. So, it’s not surprising that the vast majority of actual voters know almost nothing about the field.”

What about the other candidates?

The other two Democrats and all four Republicans in the race have very low name recognition. Among those surveyed, labor leader and educator Patricia Campos-Medina earned 27% on recognition and community organizer Larry Hamm had 15%. Across the aisle, Mendham mayor Christine Serrano Glassner has the most name recognition among Republican voters at 24%, followed by former TV reporter Alex Zdan at 13%, hotel owner and developer Curtis Bashaw at 12% and former Tabernacle deputy mayor Justin Murphy at 11%.

In terms of a general election, 24% of registered voters polled said they would definitely vote for Kim and 36% said they would possibly vote for him. Murphy has 18% definite and 33% possible support while Serrano Glassner has 9% definite and 38% possible and Bashaw has 10% definite and 35% possible.

As far as ruling out certain candidates, 42% say they would not support Murphy, 42% for Serrano Glassner and 44% for Bashaw but those numbers change when it comes to independent voters. More independents say they will not vote for Murphy than Kim, 51% for the former compared to 33% for the latter, while Serrano Glassner and Bashaw are both at 30%.

“Partisanship will play a major role in November … there are likely to be very few defections among Democrats whether Kim or Murphy is the nominee," Murray said. "And Republicans are just as likely to vote for whomever becomes their party’s candidate even though very few currently have any idea who is running.”

He went on to say that “independents could be the deciding factor if the race is close” and that this is where “Murphy is starting off at a relative disadvantage.”

About 23% of New Jersey voters surveyed say that party control of the U.S. Senate will be the most important factor in determining their support in November.

This poll was conducted by phone from Feb. 29 through March 4. There were 801 New Jersey adults surveyed and the results are based on 757 registered voters.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Andy Kim tops Tammy Murphy among NJ Democrats in Monmouth poll