Tammy Murphy and Andy Kim to spar for the line at Bergen County Democratic Party convention

Rep. Andy Kim and New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy — both seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate — are set to square off on Monday night at the Bergen County Democratic convention.

The coveted county line — a ballot position that lends an edge to the holder — is at stake in what is being viewed by many as a crucial moment for this campaign season as the two battle for the Democratic nomination in this year’s Senate primary.

Bergen County Democratic Chairman Paul Juliano said each candidate would have a chance to address the 1,300 potential voting delegates held last week, but it was unclear how many actually had access to the proceedings.

He also said both candidates have held events in Bergen County during the campaign but that he didn’t personally coordinate any of them.

Juliano endorsed Murphy two days after she announced her candidacy. He did not talk to Kim at all after the congressman announced his intent to run. Juliano currently serves as the president and CEO of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, having been appointed to the post by Gov. Phil Murphy last year. He makes $280,000 a year in the role.

Trenton, NJ — February 27, 2024 -- Assemblywoman Lisa Swain with Bergen County Democratic Chair, Paul Juliano and Assemblyman Louis Greenwald during Governor Phil Murphy's budget address for New Jersey's 2025 fiscal year.

Where does the race stand?

Kim has won the line in Monmouth, Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren counties where an open convention with a secret ballot was used to determine ballot position. He also won the endorsement of the county party in Sussex, though they have a block design format on the ballots there.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3, makes his pitch as a Senate candidate to Monmouth County Democrats on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Murphy has garnered the line in Passaic and Union counties, where the former allows for a private screening committee vote while the latter has the party’s screening committee of the municipal and county chairs vote publicly.

Tammy Murphy addresses the Monmouth County Democratic organization on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Charlie Stile: Can Tammy Murphy shut down Kim-mentum with Bergen Democrats' blessing?

What comes next?: Andy Kim versus Tammy Murphy: Bergen's Democratic convention will be key

Kim lawsuit: Hearing set for March 18

Kim filed a lawsuit last month calling the ballot design in New Jersey unconstitutional and saying that the design used in the other 49 states — a block style — should be used here as well.

The hearing for that case will be held March 18.

“The system provides preferential ballot position for such candidates and displays them in a manner that nudges voters to select them, even when they otherwise might not,” Kim's filing says. “By contrast, their opponents are often excluded from a chance at preferential ballot placement, displayed in a column by themselves or in a manner that is less appealing to or harder to find for voters, separated by one or more blank ballot spaces from their opponents, stacked in a column with candidates for other offices with whom they do not want to be associated, and/or otherwise strewn about haphazardly on the ballot.”

Kim, alongside the two other candidates in the primary, Patricia Campos-Medina and Lawrence Hamm, has already called for the line system to be dismantled and the block system, which is used by every other state in the nation as well as two New Jersey counties, to be implemented statewide.

In response to the suit, a spokesperson for Murphy said that "Andy Kim doesn't have a problem with the county line system, he has a problem with the idea of losing county lines — as he is perfectly happy to participate in the process when he wins, and he has benefited from the lines in every other election he's run."

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey State House. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County Democratic convention: Murphy and Kim set to spar