Suspects accused of vandalizing Sturbridge store with ‘chalk popper’ sought by police

Police are looking for five suspects accused of causing over a thousand dollars worth of damage inside of a clothing store on Saturday.

According to authorities, a group of unidentified males entered the Old Navy on Charlton Road just after 6:15 p.m. Officials say using a “chalk popper,” two of the suspected caused over $1,300 worth of damage to the clothes.

Surveillance video shows the blue mist erupting into the air and the two individuals walking away.

The chalk popper also caused a loud bang, which reportedly frightened others inside the store.

“All five individuals were in the store at the time of the incident and arrived and departed within minutes of each other, communicating with each other while inside,” police wrote in a social media post. “We are seeking to interview all of the pictured individuals.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Bradford Merkel by calling 508-347-2525 extension 369.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW