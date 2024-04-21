Suspect wielding sword, inhaling nitrous oxide near Terwilliger Hot Springs evades police

After responding to a report of a tall man swinging a sword around and inhaling nitrous oxide at Terwilliger Hot Springs, deputies with the Lane County Sheriff's Office say they were unable to catch the suspect and he escaped into the surrounding woods on foot.

The man, described as 6-foot-4, 175 pounds and last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue shorts, fled on foot into the woods south of the hot springs and could still be armed with the sword, according to a release from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies first arrived at the hot springs, a set of geothermal pools near Cougar Reservoir about an hour east of Eugene, at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect was already gone but was later spotted driving back toward the hot springs, according to the release.

A deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver took off, taking gravel roads into the surrounding forest. During the pursuit, the vehicle stopped when it ran into downed trees on the roadway and the suspect left on foot.

Deputies continued to search for the man, eventually with help from police dogs and a drone, but after several hours of searching in difficult terrain, were unable to find him, according to the release.

The suspect was later identified as Andrew Hamilton Dimmick, 33, of Crawfordsville, who has several outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone who spots Dmmick or who had additional information was advised to call the sheriff's office at 541-682-4250, option 1.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Wielding sword, inhaling nitrous oxide at hot springs, man evades police