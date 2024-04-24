Sunak praises Scholz's support for Ukraine in Berlin visit
Rishi Sunak praised Germany's support for Ukraine during his first visit to Berlin as Britain's prime minister.
Britain stands alongside Germany "as the two biggest supporters of Ukraine" in Europe, the Conservative politician said on Wednesday.
Sunak also applauded Scholz's "historic decision" in 2022 to sharply increase defence spending, and Berlin's recent announcement that it would send another Patriot air defence system to Kiev.
But the prime minister, speaking alongside Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the German capital, did not respond directly to a question about Scholz's refusal to deliver the Bundeswehr's long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.