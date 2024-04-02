'Suffering in silence': Lawsuit accuses Diocese of El Paso of 1960s priest sexual abuse

A man allegedly sexually abused by a priest in the 1960s in New Mexico filed a lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of El Paso after “suffering in silence for over 50 years," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges the Catholic Diocese of El Paso knew a priest, Lawrence Gaynor, was a danger to the community and needed "psychiatric supervision," but continued to allow Gaynor to work at St. Joseph Parish in Lordsburg, New Mexico. Gaynor died in 1978.

Lawrence Gaynor, April 9, 1944.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso is listed as the defendant in the lawsuit because the diocese was in charge of churches throughout New Mexico until 1982. The lawsuit was filed March 19 in Third Judicial District Court for Doña Ana County.

The victim, who is only identified as John Doe, suffered "sexual abuse and exploitation" multiple times by Gaynor from 1967 to 1968 in Lordsburg, New Mexico, said Levi A. Monagle, the victim's attorney. The victim was about 5 years old at the time.

"We were the first people he ever disclosed it to," Monagle said. "He saw some of the outreach that we were doing through our New Mexico priest abuse project and found himself sort of at a point in his life where he had gone through a lot of change. He had been dealing with some health issues that he was in the process of resolving and had stopped using alcohol, which I think had been a crutch for him for a long time. He was just in sort of a place where he felt he needed to make changes, needed new coping mechanisms.

"In a lot of ways, he needed a new approach to this issue that had plagued him for so long. He basically just took a leap of faith, called us and told us his story."

In 2019, Diocese of El Paso officials released the names of 30 priests accused of sexual abuse. Gaynor was one of the 30.

The information released by the diocese in 2019 on Gaynor states: "Born 1903. Ordained 1941; Incardinated to Diocese of El Paso, 1941. Status: Deceased, 1978."

According to El Paso Times archives, Gaynor was appointed assistant pastor at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in May 1941 and was listed as the assistant youth director of the El Paso diocese in 1945.

Diocese of El Paso officials said in a statement they will "work diligently to cooperate" with the lawsuit.

"The Diocese of El Paso has been made aware of the aforementioned lawsuit involving one claimant for alleged child sexual abuse occurring in the 1960s," Diocese of El Paso officials said. "The diocese takes all claims of alleged sexual abuse seriously and will work diligently to cooperate with all parties involved in the lawsuit and ensure that justice is served in the lawsuit."

Diocese of El Paso knew priest was danger to children

Gaynor was known by the Diocese of El Paso officials of having sexually abused children in the past and was undergoing mental health treatment, said Monagle, an Albuquerque attorney for Huffman Wallace & Monagle law firm.

"By 1965, at the latest, he was known by the diocese to have engaged in sexual misconduct with minors and was under psychiatric and psychological treatment," Monagle said.

Key evidence in the lawsuit includes letters between a chaplain and a doctor at St. Vincent’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, where Gaynor was receiving treatment, and then-Diocese of El Paso Bishop Sidney M. Metzger. The letter documents a discussion between the three men on what actions the diocese should take with Gaynor.

Gaynor experienced “several episodes of poor judgment in relation to male adolescent patients," a Dec. 23, 1965 letter states. The letter goes on to add, Gaynor's "problem still remains a threat to himself and to others and that he needs supervision in whatever position he is placed.”

The doctor states in the letter Gaynor "continue(s) to need psychiatric supervision for a long time — perhaps indefinitely — at some place like here or Villa Coeli.” Villa Coeli was a monastery in Jemez Springs, New Mexico, used as a treatment center for priests accused of sexual misconduct, the lawsuit states.

In a Feb. 1, 1966 letter, Metzger allegedly responded that Gaynor "himself stated that he was becoming very depressed and begged not to be sent back to St. Vincent’s.” He allegedly added, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso's plan was to “let (Gaynor) stay with Father (Daniel) Alderette in Lordsburg and do light work in the parish" and “Villa Coeli would not be the place for (Gaynor).”

"Some of the exhibits that we attached to our complaint discussed the kinds of psychological treatment that he (Gaynor) was receiving, and that it was recommended by the doctors who were treating Father Gaynor to be placed under pretty strict supervision and even sent to a monastery up in Jemez Springs, New Mexico, known as Villa Coeli which means the way to heaven," Monagle said.

The letters attached to the lawsuit show Gaynor had a history of sexual abuse and the diocese was aware of it, Monagle said.

"That's certainly what the letters indicate," Monagle said. "The letters that we attached to our complaint, those are letters between the bishop of El Paso Sidney Metzger and the doctors who were treating Father Gaynor. Those letters talked pretty explicitly about sexual misconduct with what they call the young male adolescence."

The lawsuit states St. Joseph Parish, which is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit, knew Gaynor had a history of sexual misconduct and "did nothing to warn vulnerable parishioners."

Bringing light to victims of sexual abuse by priest

The lawsuit is not asking for a specific amount of money. It is asking for the court to decide on "an amount reasonable to compensate (victim) for damages (including punitive damages), for interest including pre-judgment interest, costs, and such other and further relief."

The lawsuit may not bring justice to the victim, but it will help the victim process what he hid for decades and reach a better place in his life, Monagle said.

A website, nmpriestabuse.com, was launched by Huffman Wallace & Monagle law firm and Davis Kelin Law Firm in an effort to help victims of sexual abuse by priests.

"I don't think I could say that he's fully found peace with it yet, unfortunately," Monagle said. "Opening up about these things and talking about these things for the first time is a very, very difficult thing. It's a new chapter in his life. It's a difficult chapter because you're having to grapple with things that were buried for years or decades. I think that he is optimistic though that in going through this process, it will help him process some of these things that went unprocessed for many decades."

The hope of the lawsuit is to encourage other victims to come forward and to hold the Catholic Diocese of El Paso accountable for the abuse that happened under its supervision, Monagle said.

"This is an investigative exercise as much as anything," Monagle said. "We are looking to have a comprehensive understanding of how the clergy abuse crisis and the Diocese of El Paso affected children and communities in the area. I think that the common threads in these stories from diocese to diocese run deeper than people realize. But ultimately this is about transparency. Understanding what happened and accountability and answering for what happened.

"The story with Father Gaynor, in particular, shows really how avoidable, how easily avoidable some of this abuse was. The therapist, the psychologists who were treating Father Gaynor were telling the bishop explicitly this guy is a danger to others. He should not be put back into regular circulation. And the bishop just flatly disregarded that and said, 'he doesn't need to be isolated in a monastery. He's going to be working in a parish. Thank you very much.' There needs to be accountability for that, obviously."

Diocese officials said they have "worked diligently" to train diocese priests and employees, and made efforts to protect their parishioners.

"Historically, the diocese has worked diligently to implement and train clergy, employees, and volunteers on safe environment practices to ensure the protection of children at parishes and youth programs in the diocese," officials said. "All who work in any ministry involving children in the diocese must attend and be certified in safe environment training as part of the diocese’s child protection protocols."

Diocese officials urged any victims to come forward and report any abuses.

"We encourage individuals with any knowledge of any crime or misconduct committed by any member of the clergy, employee, or volunteer participating in any ministry within the diocese to come forward to law enforcement," officials said.

Victims or anyone with knowledge of a crime involving the diocese can reach out to the Diocese’s Office of Victim’s Assistance by calling 915-872-8465 for assistance, officials said.

The Huffman Wallace & Monagle law firm and Davis Kelin law firm launched the nmpriestabuse.com website for victims of clergy abuse to come forward while maintaining confidentiality. The website lists resources available to victims, stories from other survivors, legal options and a list of dozens of priests who have been "credibly" accused of committing abuses.

