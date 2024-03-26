Streetsboro will have marijuana dispensary; Ravenna Twp. grower will operate it

An external shot of the building at 9156 State Route 14 in Streetsboro. The building might be site of the Streetsboro's first marijuana dispensary.

The owners of Portage County's only medical marijuana cultivation site have gained approval to put a dispensary on Streetsboro's Public Square.

Wildflowers, a medical marijuana and adult cannabis dispensary, received approval from Streetsboro's Planning Commission. The business will be located at 9156 State Route 14, on the southwest corner of the square.

Stephen Ciciretto, architect for owners Clair and Tom Hobson, presented plans to expand the former leather shop to 2,300 square feet. The Hobsons own Wellspring Fields, a medical marijuana cultivation site at 4000 Lake Rockwell Road in Ravenna Township.

The building is expected to get "a little bit of a face lift," and parking is to be reconfigured to meet the city's requirements. Both medical and recreational adult use cannabis will be sold from the building.

The structure has a basement, which would be used for secure storage, Ciciretto said.

Kevin Murphy, attorney for the business owners, said because the Hobsons have a Level 2 cultivators certificate for their business in Ravenna Township, they are entitled to one dispensary, which is not required to be on the same site as their cultivation business.

Jimmy Hoppel, assistant planner for the city, said the proposal would "greatly enhance the look of the building."

Commission Member Ted Hurd acknowledged that the property is "a challenging site" but is also very visible.

"It is traversed by a lot of people in the city," he said.

