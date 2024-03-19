Still Unable to Post Bond, Trump Has Most Crazed Meltdown Yet

In just shy of a week, Donald Trump’s $454 million judgment from his New York bank fraud trial will become collectible, either by way of liquid cash or financial assets—and it has officially sent Trump into meltdown mode.

The notoriously sleep-deprived GOP presidential nominee spent the better part of Monday night shouting into the void about the massive, half-billion-dollar judgment and his apparent inability to pay it off, bemoaning being required to follow the law before being allowed to appeal the case.

“I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump posted Tuesday morning.

“I shouldn’t have to put up any money, being forced by the Corrupt Judge and AG, until the end of the appeal. That’s the way system works!” he added, forgetting that he’s being held to the same standards as every private citizen.



The real estate mogul was also having a hard time letting go of one particular nagging detail from the trial: the court’s $18 million evaluation for Trump’s primary residence, the Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago.

“The only FRAUD in the Peekaboo James case, our failed and disgusting New York State Attorney General, was her convincing ‘Judge’ Arthur Engoron to put a value on Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, of just $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. This was fraudulently and illegally done, working closely together in a corrupt Communist system, to set their NARRATIVE after learning that their Values and Facts were completely wrong,” Trump posted, adding that he paid $300 million in taxes—though the public will never be sure of that last point, since Trump famously refused a presidential tradition of turning over his tax returns for examination prior to entering the Oval Office.

In a filing to a New York appeals court on Monday, Trump’s attorneys announced that they had been unable to secure a bond to cover the massive legal penalty for committing widespread fraud related to Trump’s real estate operation. Attorneys for the Trump Organization told the court that over the last several weeks, they had attempted to work with four different brokers and approached 30 suretors (people or institutions willing to take on the primary responsibility of the debt) to no avail. They simply wouldn’t accept Trump’s real estate as collateral, instead accepting only liquid cash to the tune of $1 billion, which the self-purported billionaire said he and his businesses just don’t have, according to the filing.

“A bond of the size set by the Democrat Club-controlled Judge, in Corrupt, Racist Letitia James’ unlawful Witch Hunt, is unConstitutional, un-American, unprecedented, and practically impossible for ANY Company, including one as successful as mine. The Bonding Companies have never heard of such a bond, of this size, before, nor do they have the ability to post such a bond, even if they wanted to,” Trump moaned on Monday night.