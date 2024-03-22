Statewide transportation improvement plan seeking public comment

Mar. 22—Public input is being asked for the state's transportation priorities over the next four years with several local highway projects named on the list.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the agency's Statewide Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2024 through 2027.

"The STIP is a planning document required by federal guidelines to detail a list of regionally significant construction projects anticipated for the next four federal fiscal years," ODOT said in a statement. "Oklahoma currently plans highway projects through its Eight-year Construction Work Plan, which is based on projected federal and state funding for transportation."

Several Pittsburg County projects are listed in the STIP.

On U.S. Highway 69, the STIP lists a 2.10-mile project consisting of right of way work, utilities, and grading work that will begin near the Indian Nation Turnpike and extend north.

Projects for U.S. Highway 270 includes utility work along three bridges in McAlester.

A rehabilitation project for the bridge at the intersection of U.S. Highway 270/Carl Albert Parkway and Business 69/Main Street is also on the list with a cost of $3 million. The work is scheduled to begin in 2025, according to the STIP.

On State Highway 31, 13.45 miles of right of way work over Blue Creek is slated to begin in 2026.

More bridge rehabilitation work is scheduled along U.S. Highway 270/Carl Albert Parkway for the bridges crossing 9th and 16th Streets in McAlester. Work on those bridges will begin in 2027.

The total cost of the 12 projects is estimated to be $40,050,271, according to the STIP.

According to ODOT, the STIP is a financially constrained program which details the utilization of Oklahoma's federal and state transportation funds appropriated for regionally significant projects requiring federal action. It includes a list of priority transportation projects to be carried out in a four-year period. The purpose of the STIP is to educate the public on future transportation projects and to assure that federal funds are spent on projects selected from approved long-range plans.

The plan can be viewed online at https://ow.ly/nghJ50QW0i3.

Comments may be made via email to Michael.Flynn@odot.ok.gov or in writing to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Project Management Division, 200 NE 21st St., Oklahoma City, OK, 73105.