State police: Teen arrested on murder charge more than a year after deadly Brockton shooting

A teenager has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a shooting in Brockton that left a man dead last year, authorities said.

Kahmari Price, 17, who had been wanted in the February 2023 death of 33-year-old Mark A. Boyd, was arrested Monday morning at an address on West Boylston Street in Worcester by members of the MSP Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, according to Massachusetts State Police.

An investigation into the shooting by the State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County and the Brockton Police Department Detective Bureau ultimately identified Price as the shooter, and troopers obtained an arrest warrant in Brockton District Court.

On Feb. 26, 2023, Brockton police received multiple reports of a shooting on North Main Street. Responding officers found an unresponsive male, later identified as Boyd, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, state police said. Boyd later died.

Price was actively attempting to avoid capture since the shooting, according to state police. He was added to the department’s list of most wanted fugitives on Oct. 11, 2023.

Price is due to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

