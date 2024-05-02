Britney Spears says she feels 'harassed' after paramedics respond to incident at Chateau Marmont: The latest

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in July 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

An ambulance was called to Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles early Thursday morning where Britney Spears and her on-again, off-again boyfriend reportedly got into a "major fight." The singer is said to be fine and was not taken to the hospital; however, the incident has sparked concerns about her well-being.

Photos published by multiple media outlets on Thursday show Spears barefoot and clutching a pillow next to Paul Richard Soliz, to whom she's been linked since late summer, as first responders appear to carry her belongings on a stretcher. It's unclear what happened in the hours leading up to the Los Angeles Fire Department call. Spears addressed "fake" news in a social media post shortly after the pictures were published and said she "twisted" her ankle.

LAFD responded to call about 'injured' woman

An LAFD spokesman confirms an ambulance was sent to an address matching that of the famed L.A. hotel.

"The LAFD received a 911 call at around 12:42 a.m. this morning [Thursday] requesting aid for an injured adult female at [Chateau Marmont], but the caller did not offer any specifics regarding the injury," Brian Humphrey tells Yahoo Entertainment. "One LAFD paramedic ambulance responded to the location. At this time, it is not clear if the paramedic crew encountered the injured person or offered any manner of medical assistance. The paramedic ambulance departed the location at 1:17 a.m. without transporting anyone to the hospital."

Reps for Spears have not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, "Britney came out with Paul Richard Soliz and some others. Someone gave her a blanket to throw over and she had a pillow covering her front. She took a few steps and turned around and went back, not getting into the stretcher they had brought out." The outlet reported that someone from Spears's entourage spoke with paramedics.

Police responded earlier in the evening over a possible assault with a deadly weapon

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that officers responded to Chateau Marmont "around 10:30 [p.m. on Wednesday] for a possible ADW suspect."

"It was secondhand information from the caller stating the suspect was threatening people at the location," a spokesperson says. "Officers arrived and all parties, including the caller, were gone. Officers were not able to determine whether or not a crime occurred."

Spears is home safe

As noted, the superstar was not transported anywhere by ambulance. CNN cites a source close to the singer who says she's "home and safe" after she had a "major fight" with Soliz.

Who is Soliz?

Spears has been dating her former housekeeper since ending her marriage to Sam Asghari in August 2023. Reports surfaced in September that Spears and Soliz ended their relationship weeks after it began, partly due to his criminal history. However, they reconciled at some point.

"She's a phenomenal woman," he told Us Weekly in September. "She's a very, very good, positive ... She's a good person."

The singer addressed Thursday's reports

Spears claimed on social media that she "twisted my ankle last night" and called out paramedics who "showed up at my door illegally."

"Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!!" the caption began. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! ... I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completly harassed."

It's been an emotional week for Spears

On the legal front, it's been a monumental week for the "Toxic" singer. On April 26, it was reported Spears reached a confidential settlement with her father over the now terminated conservatorship.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," her attorney Mathew Rosengart said in a statement. "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

Conflicting reports emerged as to how Spears felt about settling with her dad, who she blames for taking away her freedom for more than a decade.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Spears and Asghari settled their divorce. They were married for 14 months. Proceedings were relatively drama-free due to the ironclad prenuptial agreement he signed.

"The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged," a source told People. "Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on."