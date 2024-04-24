State police looking for missing teenager in Somerset County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a teenager who ran away from his home in Somerset County.

Moriek Jones, 15, left his house on April 21 in Berlin just before midnight.

State police said Jones is believed to be around the Berlin area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

