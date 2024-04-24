SPS names new principals for Delaware Elementary, Wilson's Creek Intermediate

After the exits of two principals with long tenures, Springfield's Delaware Elementary and Wilson's Creek Intermediate will have new leaders next year.

The district announced Wednesday that Mark Davis II will be principal at Wilson's Creek, succeeding the retiring Karyn Christy. She has been in the district for 22 years.

Lauren Hassell, assistant principal at Jeffries Elementary, will be the new leader at Delaware. She succeeds Stephanie Young, who will become the new principal at Hickory Hills Elementary and Middle School.

Hired by Springfield Public Schools in 2010, Hassall taught kindergarten and first grade for 11 years. She became a school community liaison at Jeffries in 2021.

She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Missouri State University.

“I am honored and so excited to become part of the Delaware community and to support our students in finding their sense of belonging and reaching their academic potential,” Hassell said in a news release.

Mark Davis II

Davis is a School Founders Fellow with New Schools for Alabama in Macon County, where he helped create and design a charter school focused on aviation, agriculture, science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art.

According to the release, Davis has worked in small and large schools in both rural and urban areas including St. Louis and Jefferson City.

"My most exciting pursuit is to build on a legacy of academic excellence rooted in the development of knowledge through meaningful experiences; the ultimate goal of which is growing purpose-driven learners into citizens who are invaluable to our communities," Davis said in the release.

More: 'I don't think I'm a hero': SPS bus driver who fended off intruder honored by school board

He was a regional network administrator and integration manager for the KIPP Foundation and a program administrator of agriculture, food and natural resources for St. Louis Public Schools. Davis has also worked as a business instructor for Imagine College Preparatory High School in St. Louis.

Davis has a bachelor's degree from Langston University School of Agriculture, a master’s degree from Webster University School of Business and a doctorate from St. Louis University School of Education.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield district names new principals for Delaware, Wilson's Creek