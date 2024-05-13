SpaceX launch: Live updates from Starlink Falcon 9 launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of tonight’s SpaceX Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX has officially announced they have moved the launch time to 8:53 p.m.. A reason for the delay of the Sunday evening launch from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) has not been provided. The launch window still runs until 12:11 a.m., following the typical four-hour period seen with Starlink launches.

Should SpaceX be unable to launch tonight, backup opportunities are available beginning at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The Falcon 9 booster being used will see its 15th flight. It was previously used for nine other Starlink missions, as well as memorable missions such as CRS-27 and Bandwagon-1.

Local sonic booms are not expected, as this Falcon 9 will land out on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Will the solar storm impact Starlink?

Friday saw the largest solar activity in 19 years, with multiple reports of the aurora borealis seen as far south as Central Florida on Friday evening. The last time the aurora was spotted in Florida was in 1989.

With the ability of solar storms to impact communication satellites, many are wondering if this will impact Starlink.

Elon Musk posted on X that while Friday's solar storms put Starlink satellites under a lot of pressure, they appear to be holding up to the increased solar activity.

Major geomagnetic solar storm happening right now. Biggest in a long time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far. pic.twitter.com/TrEv5Acli2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

While the 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 85% chance of favorable weather, the solar activity is predicted to be moderate to high. It remains to be seen if that will have an impact on the decision to launch.

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster lands

Update 9:02 p.m.: The Falcon 9 first-stage booster just landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas out on the Atlantic Ocean, completing its 15th mission.

Falcon 9 lands on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/MVr0R1ov7t — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 13, 2024

Liftoff!

Update 8:53 p.m.: SpaceX has just launched the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX launch webcast begins

Update 8:48 p.m.: Liftoff is scheduled in five minutes from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

We are 10 minutes from tonight’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch!

Update 8:43 p.m.: T-10 minutes! Head outside if you plan on catching this launch! If you have clear skies, it will be hard to miss the bright rocket rising into the sky.

Simply look towards the direction South of Kennedy Space Center from your direction.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives Starship update

Update 8:36 p.m.: As we wait for tonight's Starlink to lift off, here is a recent update CEO Elon Musk gave on X, hinting at a Starship flight from Texas in the coming weeks.

Starships preparing for spaceflight pic.twitter.com/cX5u17NHRQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

SpaceX Falcon 9 fueling now underway

Update 8:19 p.m.: SpaceX has announced they are currently fueling.

That means tonight’s Starlink mission is now locked in to lift off at 8:53 p.m. without any countdown delays, or else the launch must be postponed.

If for any reason there is a delay, the next launch opportunity begins tomorrow night at 8:59 p.m. EDT.

Propellant load of Falcon 9 is underway ahead of tonight’s @Starlink launch from Florida — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 13, 2024

SpaceX launch countdown timeline

Update 8:10p.m.: As we wait for fueling of the rocket to announced, here's a behind-the-scenes rundown of SpaceX’s countdown timeline. T-minus:

38 minutes: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for propellant load.

35 minutes: Rocket-grade kerosene and first-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

16 minutes: Second-stage liquid oxygen loading begins.

7 minutes: Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch.

1 minute: Command flight computer begins final prelaunch checks; propellant tank pressurization to flight pressure begins.

45 seconds: SpaceX launch director verifies “go” for launch.

3 seconds: Engine controller commands engine ignition sequence to start.

0 seconds: Liftoff.

SpaceX booster slated to fly 15th mission

Update 8:00 p.m.: This evening’s mission is launched by a Falcon 9 first stage booster which has flown 14 previous times.

This booster flew memorable missions such as CRS-27 and Bandwagon-1 as well as nine other Starlink batches.

SpaceX launch prep underway in Brevard

Update 7:53 p.m.: Brevard County Emergency Management officials have activated the agency's launch operations support team ahead of tonight's SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch.

5/12/24 7:45 PM | We have activated our launch operations support team in preparation for the SpaceX Falcon9 launch. Window: 8:45 PM - 12:11 AM pic.twitter.com/zGxAIHgva3 — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) May 12, 2024

SpaceX is planning another launch of Starship

Update 7:48 p.m.: SpaceX has teased on X that it plans another launch of Starship from Boca Chica, Texas in the coming weeks. This will be the fourth flight of the fully-stacked Starship.

On May 8th, SpaceX stated that they completed a static fire test of Starship’s six Raptor engines.

A launch date has yet to be provided.

Super Heavy booster for Flight 4 moving to the pad at Starbase pic.twitter.com/jtDIvIXhOr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 11, 2024

A beautiful evening for another SpaceX Falcon 9 launch

Update 7:30 p.m.: After a slight delay from the originally scheduled liftoff time of 8:11 p.m., SpaceX is now targeting 8:53 p.m. to launch the next batch of Starlink satellites.

It's currently mostly clear near the Space Coast.

The 45th Weather Squadron calls for 85% favorable conditions for tonight’s launch window.

