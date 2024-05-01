Get the excitement of liftoff delivered straight to your phone with the FLORIDA TODAY app

Missed rocket launch viewing opportunities can be disappointing. Luckily, there is an app to the rescue.

The FLORIDA TODAY app sends not only the latest Brevard county news, but rocket launch updates as they happen LIVE.

The app gives the option to filter which news you wish to receive, and turn off the news you don’t. Even better — you do not have to open the app to receive these alerts. They are sent in real time straight to your phone’s notifications. This includes rocket launch notifications.

The FLORIDA TODAY Space Team continues to bring the latest space news as it happens. This includes tracking and LIVE updates of every single launch that lifts off the Space Coast.

How to get rocket launch alerts on Android and Apple Phones:

Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on mission 6-52, taking 23 Starlink satellites to low earth orbit. The rocket launched from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:40 p.m EDT.

Search for FLORIDA TODAY in the “Google Play” or “Apple Store” app. Download the FLORIDA TODAY app. Open the FLORIDA TODAY app. Tap on the “gear” symbol in the upper right, next to the FLORIDA TODAY logo. This is the app settings. Tap on “notifications”. Ensure BREAKING NEWS is turned on (the "switch" on the right will appear blue). Close the app. The FLORIDA TODAY Space Team will keep you up to date.

To receive rocket launch LIVE updates, ensure "Breaking News" is turned on in the FLORIDA TODAY app settings.

When are Florida Today Rocket Launch Alerts sent to phones?

The FLORIDA TODAY Space Team will send out notifications:

The morning of launch day

T-90 minutes

When fueling of the rocket begins (approximately T-36 minutes)

T-10 minutes

Liftoff!

Brooke Edwards is a Space Reporter for Florida Today. Contact her at bedwards@floridatoday.com or on X: @brookeofstars.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Never miss a launch! Live Florida rocket updates right on your phone.