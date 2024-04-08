SpaceX launches Bandwagon-1 spacecraft 'rideshare' mission Sunday from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX's noteworthy Bandwagon-1 mission soared skyward Sunday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, lifting a South Korean national-security satellite and 10 other spacecraft into orbit.

Described as "a new line of rideshare missions that will deliver spacecraft to mid-inclination orbits" during SpaceX's launch broadcast, the Bandwagon-1 Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 7:16 p.m. EDT from pad 39A.

Primary payload atop the 230-foot rocket: a Korea 425 satellite for the country's Defense Acquisition Program Administration. SpaceX launched the Korea 425 project's first satellite into low-Earth orbit last December from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SpaceX's other Bandwagon-1 launch customers were HawkEye 360, Tyvak International, iQPS, Capella Space and Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

"Rideshare missions significantly increase access to space for small satellite operators around the world. To date, SpaceX has launched nearly 1,000 smallsats for 130+ customers across our entire Rideshare program," SpaceX officials tweeted seven minutes before Sunday's liftoff.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster returned for a landing at SpaceX's Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, sparking sonic booms while wrapping up its 14th mission. The booster previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27 and nine Starlink missions.

SpaceX's Bandwagon-1 booster lands Sunday night at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, providing spectators a photo-worthy event.

National Weather Service radar from the station at Melbourne Orlando International Airport showed clear, cloud-free skies across the Sunshine State peninsula leading up to liftoff. The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron had predicted odds of "go for launch" weather would exceed 95%.

Later this week, United Launch Alliance officials now expect 85% favorable weather for the Delta IV Heavy rocket's historic last flight at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Then Wednesday — though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm this mission's existence — a Federal Aviation Administration advisory shows the Starlink 6-48 launch window will open from midnight to 4:31 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ascends Sunday night after launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

