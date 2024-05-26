Southeast Wisconsin tornado warnings, severe weather

MILTON, Wis. - Another round of severe storms blew through Wisconsin on Sunday, May 26.

Tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties across the area as well.

Strong winds brought down power lines, street signs and even knocked out power for some in Milton.

Milton, Wis.

"We were just minding our own business cleaning up playing some music and then we heard the sirens go off," said Milton resident David Schroeder. "We had no warnings or watches or anything, so we scrambled down to the basement. Then just a few minutes later and we saw the wind get pretty strong and the branches started blowing by the window."

The National Weather Service is expected to come out to assess the damage on Monday, May 27.

Milton, Wis.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

