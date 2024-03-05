The 13 best push-up bras of 2024 for comfort and lift

Whether you seek a subtle lift or dramatic cleavage, a great push-up bra can really make a difference when it comes to boosting both your bust and your confidence. And the best push-up bras aren’t just cleavage enhancers. They're more versatile than you might think and provide shaping, extra volume and lift. “Push-up bras are evolving with more silhouettes and levels of boosting for enhancing the bust,” said Dora Lau, founder of Dora L International, an intimate apparel design, development and sourcing company.

Since different levels of lift create different push-up effects, it might seem difficult to figure out which one will best suit your needs. To find the best options for every breast size, we talked to bra specialists and our own team of shopping experts to see which styles actually deserve a spot in your lingerie drawer. From lightly padded options to strapless styles and silhouettes for large busts, these are the 13 best push-up bras for just about every bra wearer.

Victoria's Secret Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Bombshell Push-Up Bra Best overall push-up bra Sizes: 30AA to 38F Materials: 65% recycled polyamide, 35% spandex Colors: 25 options Victoria’s Secret bras are known to add a little extra va-va-voom to your bustline, and this popular push-up bra is no different. Not only does it make cups appear two sizes bigger, but I loved how smooth and supportive it was. The plunging neckline allows me to wear a variety of different silhouettes with it, and the straps and band are fully adjustable to find a comfortable fit. There are also a ton of different styles to choose from, ranging from classic nudes for every day to lacy designs for special occasions. Nearly 2,000 other shoppers are also fans of this bra's bust-boosting abilities: “Love love this bra!! Never stop making these. They give me the confidence I need without getting breast implants." Pros Multiple colors

Adds 2 cup sizes

Supportive

Adjustable Cons Pricey $70 at Victoria's Secret

Lane Bryant Cacique Comfort Bliss Lightly Lined Balconette Bra Best push-up bra for plus sizes Sizes: 34B to 54K Materials: 92% nylon, 8% spandex Colors: 8 options Lau recommends this push-up bra for plus sizes because “it lifts the bust and creates top swell with thin lightweight padding.” The bra itself provides medium coverage and has a thick comfort band under the bust and wide wings that create a smooth base for clothing. Shoppers say the microfiber fabric is soft against their skin and the mesh details help provide ventilation. “If you’re a heavy-chest[ed] female looking for support this is it. It lifts you to the heavens. It smooths your back and underarms and you can wear [it] for 18 hours and it doesn’t hurt,” raved one five-star reviewer. Bonus: It goes up to band size 54 and cup size K, so it should be easy to find the right fit. Pros Size inclusive

Wide and cushioned straps

Medium coverage

Supportive Cons Must be hand-washed $59 at Lane Bryant

Aerie Aeire Smoothez Pull-On Push-Up Bra Best smoothing push-up bra Sizes: 32A to 42DD Materials: 80% nylon, 20% spandex Colors: 11 options “I never knew a push-up bra could be so comfortable,” said our Commerce Editor Janelle Randazza. “The claspless, pull-up design means that it fits by way of an elasticized band, rather than a clasp. Clasps always dig in for me and they tend to constrict, so before this bra, I was anti-push-up. Now my push-up bras are the most comfortable bras I own.” While the claspless design prevents any discomfort while wearing the bra, Randazza said it can feel weird and awkward pulling it on over your head or butt, but the comfort and support make it well worth it. In fact, she loves it so much she bought it in five different colors! Pros Comfortable

Stretchy

Smoothing

Lifting

Soft Cons Band isn’t adjustable, so you must pull it on $55 at Aerie

Fashion Forms Fashion Forms Women's Water Bra Best push-up water bra Sizes: 32A to 38C Materials: 83% polyester, 17% spandex Colors: 2 options Fashion Forms is the original “water bra” brand that uses inserts filled with a mixture of body oil and water instead of foam padding to give your bust a boost. Melissa Keippel, senior apparel buyer at Zappos, is a fan of the bra because “it provides a more dramatic but still natural push and lift.” One shopper said it makes a “big difference” before adding, “My daughter is flat-chested. She was feeling frustrated. A friend told me about the bra. My daughter has worn this out. Smiles when puts her tops on now. This was a great buy!” Just note that because it is filled with liquid it’s not safe for the washing machine and must be hand-washed and line-dried. Pros Gives natural shape

Supportive

Comfortable

Lifts Cons No large sizes

Hand wash only $24 at Amazon

DKNY DKNY Women's Litewear Strapless Push-Up Bra Best push-up bra for natural shape Sizes: 32B to 40DD Materials: 48% cotton, 37% nylon, 15% spandex Colors: 2 options “Yes, I'm also surprised that my favorite push-up bra is a strapless style — but it's that good,” said our Commerce Manager, Julia Webb. “This bra gives me a great shape under all of my clothes, plus it literally never slips down or needs to be readjusted. The padding isn't overly obvious either, but it leaves me feeling extra supported.” The bra uses the brand’s smart-zone cup technology, which helps it conform to your unique bust shape, and it has a reinforced band that prevents it from shifting as you move. If you are looking for a little extra support, the bra does come with convertible straps, but Webb noted that “removable straps, in general, never look quite right or are that comfortable, so I tossed them pretty much immediately.” Pros Gives natural shape

Supportive

Doesn’t slip down Cons Doesn’t look as good when the removable straps are attached $46 at Amazon

Natori Natori Minimal Convertible Push-Up Best push-up bra for light lift Sizes: 30A to 36DDD Materials: 65% nylon, 35% spandex Colors: 2 options Keippel is also a fan of the Natori Minimal Convertible Push-Up because it has a J-hook at the back that allows it to be easily changed into a racerback for added versatility. She also added that since it has “less of an extreme push, it’s great for everyday wear.” The underwire bra provides all-day support without being uncomfortable and it has light foam pads to give the girls some lift. Shoppers say the bra fits great and “it's not too extreme of a push-up,” which they like. Pros Light lift

Adjustable

Supportive

Comfortable

Convertible straps Cons No large band sizes $66 at Natori

FallSweet FallSweet Push-Up Bra Best push-up bra for extra lift Sizes: 32A to 40C Materials: 85% nylon,15% spandex Colors: 11 options If you want an effective push-up bra that gives more oomph than others, over 15,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this FallSweet option. It first went viral on TikTok back in 2020 when user @inmyseams posted a video saying it was one of her top five bras on Amazon. “When I worked at Victoria’s Secret, I had girls come in every single day and ask me, ‘What bra is going to hold my girls together and push them up?’ For the price and result of this bra, I think every girl needs to have one of these in their wardrobe. The padding is in the shape of a hand, which I feel helps lift and scoop and bring the girls together,” she said. She then posted a side-by-side comparison showing amazing results. The bra is not only adjustable in the straps and back of the band, but it also has a lace-up front that lets you adjust how much of a boost you want your cleavage to have. Pros Affordable

Gives a lot of lift

Adjustable Cons No large cup sizes $20 at Amazon

Soma Soma Stunning Starlet Multi-Way Strapless Bra Best convertible push-up bra Sizes: 34B to 44G Materials: 80% polyamide, 20% spandex Colors: 2 options Lau loves this Soma bra “because it’s a versatile push-up bra that gives a pin-up boost with a no-slip back and multiway strap options.” The strapless bra comes with removable straps that let you wear it in five different ways (traditional, strapless, halter, crisscross back and one shoulder) and it has elastic along inner cups and sides to keep it in place and prevent it from sliding down. One happy customer said they “love the support and lift” before adding, “Does not sag or creep down. This bra does not give you the boob hump over the top either! Very versatile with the straps too.” Pros Convertible

Full coverage

Comfortable

Supportive

Doesn’t slip Cons Pricey $62 at Soma

Skims Skims Fits Everybody Push-Up Bra Best push-up bra with multiple colorways Sizes: 30A to 46H Materials: 76% polyamide, 24% spandex Colors: 18 options This sleek bra from Skims is specially designed to give you the lift you’re craving without a ton of extra padding. It may look like your traditional bra, but this innovative style has lightweight push-up foam pads built in to give your bust a boost. The push-up is not only buttery soft but also offers stretch for added comfort and sizing flexibility. Said one happy shopper: “It’s the most inexpensive boob job you can purchase. I mean it. I liked that this bra didn’t hike my boobs up to my neck but still gave them a noticeable ‘oomph.’ Also, it’s crazy to me how it managed to be comfortable and made my boobs feel like they were being lifted by clouds. What in the shapewear sorcery?” Pros Tons of colors

Great lift

Comfortable

Large cup size range Cons Some shoppers say the cups run big so check the size chart $54 at Skims

Zappos Wacoal Petite Embrace Lace Push-Up Bra Best push-up bra for small busts Sizes: 30AA to 36C Materials: 92% nylon, 8% spandex Colors: 1 option Keippel says this Wacoal bra “is perfect for smaller sizes and gives a nice lift.” Designed for small busts, this light push-up bra has smooth cups for a natural shape and a pretty lace band that adds a feminine touch. The padding is removable, so you can decide when you want to have an extra boost or not, and it has adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure at the back. “Finally a bra that will fit a smaller person and do all the right things with a chest that we need to be done — lift, shape, provide support and comfort. This bra fits so well and is so comfortable and great that I now own three,” raved one reviewer. Pros Great for petite sizes

Stylish

Light lift

Comfortable Cons Only one colorway $62 at Zappos $62 at Wacoal

Bare Necessities Bare Necessities The Push-Up Without Padding Bra Best push-up bra for large breasts Sizes: 30A to 40H Materials: 84% polyamide, 16% spandex Colors: 7 options Along with mesh-lined cups that boast vertical and darted seams for lift, this push-up bra also features a comfortable underwire, adjuster straps that can form a crisscross pattern and a pretty scalloped lace detailing for a feminine touch. “The bra lifts and separates really well, and I like how thick the lacy material is. It gives extra coverage, but it is still comfy and supportive at the same time,” said bra fit expert Kristin Polin, who chose this bra for our Best Support Bra roundup. The bra ranges in band size from 30 to 40 and cup size from A to H, and shoppers of all sizes rave about how much they love it. One reviewer who described themselves as curvy wrote, “I love this new style from the Bare collection. I found the bra to be true to size and supportive. The cup style offers natural cleavage without any extra padding and the lace is soft and sexy. Highly recommend!” Pros Size inclusive

Supportive

Good lift

Adjustable and convertible straps Cons Unlined $52 at Bare Necessities

Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort Lift Strapless Multiway Bra Best strapless push-up bra Band sizes: 30A to 38DDD Materials: 78.5% nylon, 21.5% spandex Colors: 3 options This sleek bra from Calvin Klein is specially designed to give you lift without a ton of extra padding, which is one of the many reasons it made our Best Strapless Bra guide. Made with innovative memory foam cups that mold to your bust, the bra creates a personalized lift and natural-looking boost. Reviewers say this push-up is not only super soft but that it stays put. “I ordered this to wear while vacationing in Arizona. I’m very impressed! Even in the extreme heat, while sweating, it stayed in place! It’s very comfortable once you remove all the tags in the back,” wrote one. “I’ve owned so many strapless bras. Ones that are twice the price and aren’t nearly as good. This one is legit!” Pros Great lift

Comfortable

Supportive

Doesn't slip Cons Limited colors $46 at Amazon

Grace Form Grace Form Strappy Sports Bra Best push-up sports bra Sizes: XS to XL Materials: 80% nylon, 20% spandex Colors: 16 options If you dread the uniboob many sports bras give you and are looking for a way to feel supported while still giving a boost to your bust, check out this Grace Form option from our Best Sports Bra guide. This popular sports bra has pads that push things up when you want them to but are removable for when you’re not feeling it. Shoppers love how soft, comfortable and breathable this pull-on bra is and the fact that it comes in a variety of colors. One says, “Love this sports bra! It was incredibly comfortable and stayed in place during my workout. It fit perfectly and was incredibly flattering. I don’t know how to explain how little I have in the chest area, yet this sports bra made me look incredibly feminine.” Pros Affordable

Variety of colors

Padded

Sweat-wicking

Stretchy Cons Not adjustable $28 at Amazon

How we chose the best push-up bras

To figure out which push-up bras will give you the extra oomph you’re looking for, we talked to bra experts, fashion buyers and our own team of shopping experts and had them weigh in on what to look for when picking the right push-up bra for different needs. In addition to extensive market and product research where we examined user reviews and product specs, we also polled this crew to find out which push-up bras they actually own themselves.

How to measure your bra size

Luckily, it is easy to figure out your correct size, and you can do this in just a few minutes at home. “First, you will need a tape measure (measuring unit should be inches) to take your rib and bust measurements,” said Noemi Diaz-Justino, senior design director of lingerie brand True & Co. “Holding the tape measure parallel to the floor, wrap it snuggly (not tight) around your rib cage. If the measurement is an odd number, add 5 inches. If the measurement is an even number, add 4 inches.

“Next, keeping the tape measure parallel to the floor, wrap the tape measure loosely around the fullest part of your bust. Now subtract the rib measurement (with the added inches) from the bust measurement. The difference will determine your cup size. The guide for cup sizes goes like this: 1 inch = A cup, 2 inches = B cup, 3 inches = C cup, 4 inches = D cup, 5 inches = DD, 6 inches = DDD.”

Best push-up bra FAQs

What to look for when shopping for a push-up bra?

There are a few key factors to consider when choosing a push-up bra, according to Melissa Keippel, senior apparel buyer at Zappos, and Dora Lau, founder of Dora L International, an intimate apparel design, development and sourcing company.

Lift: Push-up bras have different levels of volume and lift, so Keippel said you first need to decide “the amount of ‘push’ you want in the bra. A light amount of padding will give you a subtle, more natural-looking boost, while a highly padded push-up can make you look up to two cup sizes larger."

Comfort: “When it comes to bras, comfort should always be your top concern. The goal is to feel good all day, not just to look good for a moment,” said Lau. Be open to trying a few different brands, cup sizes and silhouettes to find the ideal option for your cleavage.

Silhouette: “Push-up bras are evolving with more silhouettes and levels of push-up for enhancing and shaping the bust,” said Lau. “Neckline shapes also vary, with curvy balconette necklines or plunge open necklines designed to complement a variety of outfit needs,” she added. Keippel also suggested adding one that has convertible straps. “It is always nice to have convertibility in a bra so you can wear it for multiple different occasions,” she told us.

Size: As with any bra, finding your correct size is essential to choosing an option that is comfortable and supportive. You may think if you want your cup size to look bigger you should opt for a larger size, but Lau doesn’t recommend that. Instead, “fit push-up bras to your actual cup size,” she said, for them to work properly.

How do push-up bras work?

A push-up bra is designed with padding that helps give volume and lift to the breasts to give you a fuller look. “It enhances the fullness of your breasts, and depending on the style of push-up bra you select, the lift can range from a gentle enhancement to a more dramatic lift,” said Lau.

Can you wear a push-up bra every day?

Lau told us this: “With their extra padding designed to enhance cleavage, push-up bras are surprisingly comfortable and perfect for everyday wear.” The extra padding in push-up bras in no way affects breast health and is totally safe to wear daily if you so choose. Ultimately, it depends on the look you are going for that day, as well as your support needs. “They even offer solid support for larger busts and can even help relieve back pain related to larger breast sizes, making them a real win when it comes to comfort,” Lau added.

How much larger can a push-up bra make your breasts look?

Depending on the amount of padding it has, a good push-up bra can “add one to two cup sizes of lift and enhancement,” Keippel told us. And a larger-looking cup size is not the only benefit of a push-bra. According to Lau, “The true benefit is how it defines your shape. Larger-breasted women might prefer a push-up bra for the lift and shape, while a smaller-breasted woman might prefer a push-up bra for uplift and the added volume it creates.”

